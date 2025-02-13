Case of Bird Flu Identified in Madison County Backyard Flock

Madison County Public Health officials have confirmed a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1), commonly known as bird flu, in a backyard poultry flock. The affected flock, consisting of approximately 15 ducks and geese, was located in Madison County. Following recommendations from the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, all remaining birds will be euthanized to prevent further spread of the virus.

Health officials report that contact with the infected birds was limited to the owners, who will be monitored for symptoms for ten days from their last exposure. To date, no human cases have been identified in New York State.

Bird Flu in the U.S.

An outbreak of H5N1 bird flu began in early 2024, primarily affecting wild birds, farmed poultry, and dairy cows. Individuals who come into direct contact with infected birds, particularly workers on poultry farms, dairy farms, and culling operations, are at the highest risk of exposure.

Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst emphasized the importance of personal protective equipment (PPE) for those working near poultry and wild birds. "Use of PPE is recommended to reduce exposure when people are working in close proximity to poultry and wild birds," Faisst said. Residents are advised to avoid handling sick or dead birds, whether wild or domestic.

Health officials urge those who work with animals to follow these precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, especially after handling animals or before eating. If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching the face, particularly the eyes, nose, and mouth.

Consider wearing PPE, such as gloves and masks, when working with animals.

Never consume raw milk or raw milk products. Pasteurized milk and dairy products remain safe for consumption.

Reporting Sick and Dead Birds

Residents who observe severe illness or unexplained deaths in backyard poultry should report cases to the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Division of Animal Industry at 518-457-3502 or consult a local veterinarian.

Dead wild birds should be reported to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation through their online reporting tool: DEC Wildlife Reporting. Additional information on reporting dead wildlife can be found at DEC Wildlife Health.

Madison County Public Health is offering free seasonal flu vaccinations at farms in Madison County. Interested farms should contact MCPH at 315-366-2361 option 2.

Learn more about H5N1 bird flu at: https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/influenza/avian/status.htm.

