The world's deadliest animal will have a dangerously active season in New York this summer.

Thanks to the nonstop wet weather, the Empire State is being told to brace for a "perfect storm" for pests in the coming weeks.

The worst pest of all is arguably the mosquito, an insect that kills over a million people worldwide every year.

Unfortunately for those who hate this particular insect, several reports confirm the worst: Mosquitoes will be positively brutal this year.

A new Orkin report, which ranked the nation's worst mosquito hotspots of 2025, placed New York in third place.

Mosquito Joe, a national pest control service, also confirmed New Yorkers will have a tough time keeping these bloodsuckers at bay this year. The agency warned of an "intense" season.

This could lead to a possibly deadly summer in New York. Aside from leaving behind nasty and super-itchy bites, coming into contact with them can be fatal.

Last year, 54 people contracted West Nile Virus and a person died from Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). The latter marked the first reported death in the state since 2015.

In 2022, New York led the United States in West Nile Virus cases.

Mosquito Joe adds that there was a reported spike in cases of EEE and another mosquito-borne illness, Dengue Fever, in 2024.

Why Will New York Have a Horrible Mosquito Season This Year?

One critical cause of the unrelenting mosquito nuisance is the state having over a million acres of wetlands, which serve as the perfect breeding ground.

Standing water is the preferred place to lay eggs and raise larvae, which is why residents are strongly encouraged to eliminate it from their properties.

Mosquito Joe also notes the rising temperatures and high humidity is also helping mosquitoes procreate.

This, along with the intense wet weather, is "creating ideal breeding conditions for pests."

Adding to the misery is that mosquito season is getting longer, reports USA Today.

As warmer weather starts earlier and ends later in the year, so does mosquito season.

How Many Mosquito Species Are in New York?

Cornell University says New York is home to about 70 different species of mosquito.

Cornell says these particular types pose the largest threat to humans:

Culex Includes Northern House Mosquito Can transmit WNV and dog heartworm Most active at night

Aedes Includes Asian Tiger Mosquito, Eastern Saltmarsh Mosquito, and Yellow Fever Mosquito Can transmit EEE, Zika, and dog heartworm Most active during the day

Znopheles Includes the Common Malaria Mosquito Can transmit dog heartworm and malaria Most active at night



Mosquitoes are also capable of transmitting lymphatic filariasis (Elephantiasis) and chikungunya (CHIKV), but there have been no reported cases of either in New York State.

Keeping Yourself Safe from Mosquitoes By Avoiding Gimmicky Products

A new report from the New York Times found out what really works and doesn't work against preventing mosquitoes.

Most shockingly was that citronella candles really don't do anything against these blood suckers. Meaning, they don't form that invisible shield around you from mosquitoes and that they aren't a "natural" repellant.

Mosquito traps also don't live up to the hype, the report found. In fact, mosquitoes have been found to prefer biting humans over investigating those propane or UV-based traps.

People are also told to stop buying repellant bracelets because they don't do jack against mosquitoes. While they may contain ingredients these bugs dislike, they "aren't concentrated enough to have a wide-reaching effect."

The same goes for sound-based deterrents that supposedly emit ultrasonic waves that bugs hate. The report said these are gimmicks and their claims are pure hogwash.

Instead, Use Bug Repellant with DEET or Picaridin

The report says bug sprays using these compounds are successful in blocking a mosquito's human-finding receptors. They were also found to be more consistent in deterring multiple types of mosquitoes.

Here are other ways to help prevent bug bites this year.

