BREAKING: Shots Fired at New Hartford Mall, Witness Says 8-10 Shots Heard

There are reports of shots fired at Sangertown Square in New Hartford at this hour.

Reports say, multiple calls are coming into the 911 call center and initial unofficial reports say there are two shooters, and it's unclear if they are still inside the mall or if they have fled the scene.

There is currently a large police presence at the mall that includes, New Hartford Police, New York State Police, and other agencies. There's also a police presence around the mall, including in the area between Sangertown and the Yahnundasis Golf Club, and in the area near Kentucky Fried Chicken on Seneca Turnpike.

New Hartford Police are urging people to stay away from the area.

credit: Alert from New Hartford Police credit: Alert from New Hartford Police loading...

One witness told WIBX she heard multiple shots, and that stores in the mall were told to shelter in place. Another witness said that they were walking into the mall for an event when police stopped them from entering and people were evacuating the building. Another witness claims they were inside one of the stores when they heard shots, and it was later announced there was an active shooter. It's unclear at this time if the shooter is still inside the mall, or if there was more than one shooter.

This is an active story and active crime scene, according to reports. No injuries have been confirmed at this time Stay tuned for more details.