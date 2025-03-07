UPDATE: Two Holland Patent Buses Collide, One Bus Driver Has Died
Update, 5:30 p.m. -
"I can confirm that it was two Holland Patent Central school buses that hit head on during a white out condition on RickMeyer Road. One of the bus drivers was pronounced dead at the scene. The other bus driver was transported to Wynn with minor injuries. There were a total of five Students between both buses (three of them were on one bus and two of them were on the other ) and two of them were transported to Wynn hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The weather is extremely poor in this location still and the accident scene is currently being reconstructed," Sheriff Rob Maciol
Authorities are at the scene of a 2-vehicle collision involving two Holland Patent school buses. The accident occurred during severe white-out conditions near the corner of Lewicki Road and Old Floyd Road, according to authorities.
Officials say driving conditions due to snow and high winds in that part of Oneida County north of Rome and along the Route 12 corridor are very dangerous, according to Sheriff Rob Maciol.
No other details are available at this time.
