While it is still not official, it appears we now know who Central New York's next congressman will be.

Several national media outlets, including Fox News, the Associated Press and ABC News, are naming Republican Brandon Williams the winner in New York's 22md Congressional District.

via BrandonWilliamsforCongressNY22.com via BrandonWilliamsforCongressNY22.com loading...

It's been a week since Election Day with Williams and Democrat Francis Conole tightly locked in a close race for the newly drawn district that encompasses all of Oneida, Madison and Onondaga counties, and a portion of Oswego county. As of this posting, the vote tallies on the New York State Board of Elections website have been unchanged for several days, despite ongoing counting of absentee and affidavit ballots in each of the four counties - 132,763 to 128,837 in favor of Williams.

As a percentage, that amounts to a percentage split of 49.7% of the vote for Williams and 48.2% for Conole.

via ConoleforCongress.com via ConoleforCongress.com loading...

WIBX 950 spoke to Williams campaign on Tuesday, with a campaign official saying Williams is now preparing to head to nation's capital for orientation.

Williams will be replacing retiring Republican John Katko, who had represented CNY in the House of Representatives since 2015. In the 2020 election, Conole was a candidate in what was then the 24th Congressional District, losing a Democrat Primary to Dana Balter - who went on to lose to Katko.

Canastota Man Shows Off His Elaborate CAT Equipment Dioramas

30 Heartwarming Acts of Kindness to Restore Your Faith in Humanity Here are 30 heartwarming acts of kindness from Central New York angels that'll restore your faith in humanity.

2 NY Barn Finds, 1 Location 1 Ferrari and 1 very rare Lamborghini!

Incredible Photos Show The Power Of Mother Nature With Flooding In Morris New York Heavy rains the last few weeks in Central New York have taken their toll. These photos from Morris New York show the power of Mother Nature and rain in full.





21 Of The Most Famous Foods Created In New York

Canastota Man Shows Off His Elaborate CAT Equipment Dioramas

30 Heartwarming Acts of Kindness to Restore Your Faith in Humanity Here are 30 heartwarming acts of kindness from Central New York angels that'll restore your faith in humanity.

2 NY Barn Finds, 1 Location 1 Ferrari and 1 very rare Lamborghini!

While it is still not official, it appears we now know who Central New York's next congressman will be.

Several national media outlets, including Fox News, the Associated Press and ABC News, are naming Republican Brandon Williams the winner in New York's 22md Congressional District.