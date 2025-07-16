The 137th Boonville-Oneida County Fair Starts Tuesday
Carl Trainor of the Boonville-Oneida County Fair says it this way: "You know summer is in full swing when the fair comes along in Boonville." Summer will be in full swing beginning this Tuesday, July 22, 2025 - as Oneida County's Fair gets underway for the 137th time.
Streeter says there's much to do every day of the fair which runs through Sunday night in Boonville. The fair will once again feature Coleman Rides, which has been the supplier of carnival rides for the fair since it started its business 75 years ago.
The fair will include events for all ages including rides and games, agricultural competitions, truck pulls, food and music, talent show, horse racing, and much more. Opening night on Tuesday will also feature fireworks, the Country band LOCASH, and the Demolition Derby which is a state qualifier to close out the week-long event on Sunday evening.
"There's a root beer float that is so amazing," said Beth Irons who runs the Utica Public Market and was guest hosting on the Keeler Show. Streeter says it's run by an elderly couple from Bath, NY, and it's one of the best tasting items at the fair.
Watch Carl Trainor on Keeler on the Keeler YouTube Channel:
Here's the list of events at this year's fair:
- Photography Contest on July 20, 2025 1:00 pm
- Photography Contest on July 21, 2025 1:00 pm
- Art Exhibit Entry on July 21, 2025 1:00 pm
- Gates Open on July 22, 2025 8:00 am
- Spelling Bee on July 22, 2025 10:00 am
- Children’s Activities on July 22, 2025 10:00 am
- Child ID on July 22, 2025 10:00 am
- Kiddie Tractor Pedal Pull on July 22, 2025 11:00 am
- New York State Sire Stakes on July 22, 2025 11:00 am
- ACS “STEAM” Class on July 22, 2025 1:00 pm
- Coleman Brothers Midway Opens on July 22, 2025 2:00 pm
- 4-H Dog Show on July 22, 2025 3:00 pm
- Talent Show on July 22, 2025 3:00 pm
- Clydesdale Drawn Wagon Rides on July 22, 2025 3:00 pm
- Kiddie Tractor Pedal Pull on July 22, 2025 3:00 pm
- Children’s Day & I Shopped Oneida County on July 22, 2025 5:00 pm
- Parade on July 22, 2025 7:00 pm
- Nelson Brothers on July 22, 2025 8:00 pm
- Fireworks on July 22, 2025 9:00 pm
- Homemaking on July 23, 2025
- Farm Produce/Vegetables/Potatoes/Grange Exhibit on July 23, 2025
- Feed Our Vets on July 23, 2025 8:00 am
- Fair Gates Open on July 23, 2025 8:00 am
- 4-H English, Miniature Horse and Driving 4-H Horse Show on July 23, 2025 8:30 am
- Draft Horse Show on July 23, 2025 9:00 am
- Flowers on July 23, 2025 9:00 am
- Artistic Flower Arrangement on July 23, 2025 9:00 am
- 4-H Dairy Show (Jr Animals and Showmanship) on July 23, 2025 10:00 am
- Child ID on July 23, 2025 10:00 am
- Children’s Activities on July 23, 2025 10:00 am
- Coleman Brothers Carnival Opens on July 23, 2025 1:00 pm
- Lightweight Horse Pull on July 23, 2025 3:00 pm
- 4-H Poultry Show on July 23, 2025 3:30 pm
- Heavyweight Horse Pull on July 23, 2025 5:00 pm
- 4-H Costume Contest on July 23, 2025 6:00 pm
- Barnyard Olympics on July 23, 2025 7:00 pm
- Atkinson Family Blue Grass Band on July 23, 2025 8:00 pm
- Where’s Bella, Acoustic on July 23, 2025 8:00 pm
- Developmental Disabilities Day on July 24, 2025 8:00 am
- Fair Gates Open on July 24, 2025 8:00 am
- 4-H Horse Show Western & Ranch on July 24, 2025 8:30 am
- Out of Field Tractor Pull & Antique Tractor Pull on July 24, 2025 9:00 am
- Child ID on July 24, 2025 10:00 am
- 4-H Rabbit & Cavies Show on July 24, 2025 10:00 am
- 4-H Beef Show on July 24, 2025 1:00 pm
- Coleman Brothers Carnival Opens on July 24, 2025 3:00 pm
- Sensory Day on July 24, 2025 3:00 pm
- 4-H Meat Goat Show & Sheep Show on July 24, 2025 3:30 pm
- Open Sheep Show on July 24, 2025 3:30 pm
- 4-H Swine Show on July 24, 2025 5:30 pm
- Open Swine Show on July 24, 2025 5:30 pm
- 4-H Overall Livestock Champion on July 24, 2025 7:00 pm
- Dusty Puppies at the Hauf Brau on July 24, 2025 8:00 pm
- Gates Open at 8AM on July 25, 2025 8:00 am
- Children’s Day & Pink Out Day in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness & Midnight Madness on July 25, 2025 8:00 am
- 4-H Horse Show Gymkhana & Mounted Games on July 25, 2025 8:30 am
- Open Dairy Show with 4-H Senior Animals on July 25, 2025 10:00 am
- Child ID on July 25, 2025 10:00 am
- Children’s Activities on July 25, 2025 10:00 am
- 4-Wheel Truck Pull on July 25, 2025 1:00 pm
- ACS “STEAM” class on July 25, 2025 1:00 pm
- Coleman Brothers Midway Open on July 25, 2025 2:00 pm
- Mohawk Valley Pro Pulling League – Truck Pull Event on July 25, 2025 6:30 pm
- Midnight Madness at the Coleman Brother’s Midway on July 25, 2025 8:00 pm
- Josh Breen Band on July 25, 2025 9:00 pm
- Gates Open at 8AM on July 26, 2025 8:00 am
- Open Horse Show on July 26, 2025 9:00 am
- 4H Dairy Goat Show followed by Open Show on July 26, 2025 9:00 am
- Lawn & Garden Tractor Pull on July 26, 2025 10:00 am
- Child ID on July 26, 2025 10:00 am
- Coleman Brothers Carnival Opens on July 26, 2025 2:00 pm
- Grandstand opens for concert seating on July 26, 2025 6:00 pm
- Concert: Broken Rule opens for LOCASH on July 26, 2025 7:30 pm
- Broken Rule at the Hauf Brau on July 26, 2025 9:00 pm
- Fair Gates Open on July 27, 2025 8:00 am
- Open Beef Cattle on July 27, 2025 10:00 am
- Child ID on July 27, 2025 10:00 am
- Highland Cattle Divisions on July 27, 2025 10:00 am
- Demolition Derby – 1PM on July 27, 2025 1:00 pm
- Coleman Brothers Carnival Opens on July 27, 2025 2:00 pm
- Demolition Derby – 6PM on July 27, 2025 6:00 pm
