The 137th Boonville-Oneida County Fair Starts Tuesday

Carl Trainor of the Boonville-Oneida County Fair says it this way: "You know summer is in full swing when the fair comes along in Boonville." Summer will be in full swing beginning this Tuesday, July 22, 2025 - as Oneida County's Fair gets underway for the 137th time.

Streeter says there's much to do every day of the fair which runs through Sunday night in Boonville. The fair will once again feature Coleman Rides, which has been the supplier of carnival rides for the fair since it started its business 75 years ago.

The fair will include events for all ages including rides and games, agricultural competitions, truck pulls, food and music, talent show, horse racing, and much more. Opening night on Tuesday will also feature fireworks, the Country band LOCASH, and the Demolition Derby which is a state qualifier to close out the week-long event on Sunday evening.

Read More: Utica Comets 2025-26 Schedule is Out >Read

"There's a root beer float that is so amazing," said Beth Irons who runs the Utica Public Market and was guest hosting on the Keeler Show. Streeter says it's run by an elderly couple from Bath, NY, and it's one of the best tasting items at the fair.

Watch Carl Trainor on Keeler on the Keeler YouTube Channel:

Here's the list of events at this year's fair:

Boonville Oneida County Fair for TSM Boonville Oneida County Fair for TSM loading...

Boonville Oneida County Fair for TSM loading...

Spectacular 2025 Boilermaker Photos The 48th annual Boilermaker Road Race in Utica is in the books. Here are spectacular photos from the event, featuring more than 15,000 runners and walkers. Gallery Credit: Nancy L. Ford Photography and Camden J Tucker

Listeners Reveal the Best Breakfast Spots in Central New York Feeling hungry? Check out what our listeners revealed as the best places for breakfast in the area. Is your favorite not on the list? Give us a shout using the station app so we can add it! Gallery Credit: Megan