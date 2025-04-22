Does the winner of this year's Boston Marathon sound familiar? That's because he made headlines across Central New York just a few months ago!

Who doesn't love hearing about an impressive local connection to the world's oldest annual marathon?

Last year's Boilermaker Road Race saw a new champion and the runner was a hair off from setting an all new course record.

That was John Korir, the 28-year-old runner from Kenya. For most of the race, he was neck-and-neck with the winner of the 2022 and 2023 Boilermaker, Jemal Yimer of Ethiopia.

Yimer had set an all-new course record in 2023, smashing the record by a whole 32 seconds by completing the course in 42 minutes and six seconds.

Korir finished the 2024 Boilermaker with a time of 42 minutes and 11 seconds. Jimer crossed the finish line just 8 seconds after Korir to claim a second place finish.

And now, Korir just added another impressive title to his growing trophy case.

Korir Wins 2025 Boston Marathon

Monday marked the 129th Boston Marathon, which historically coincides with Patriots' Day in Massachusetts. Last year, Ethiopia's Sisay Lemma won the men's open division and returned this year to defend his crown.

Unfortunately for Lemma, he was unable to keep up with Korir - as were the 30,000 other runners hoping to be first across the finish line. He also had a bit of trouble at the starting line, making his win even more impressive.

Korir stumbled at the start and his racing bib fell loose, but he luckily recovered. The Associated Press confirmed he grabbed his bib out of his running tights before shooting across the finish line.

Korir finished the grueling 26.2 mile course in 2 hours, 4 minutes, and 45 seconds, marking his first Boston Marathon win and the second-fastest winning time in race history.

Korir previously competed in 2024 and 2023, coming in fourth and ninth, respectively. It should be noted his brother, Wesley, won the marathon in 2012.

Korir was joined by another Kenyan on the winner's podium this year.

Sharon Lokedi won the women's division of the Boston Marathon, finishing in 2 hours, 17 minutes, and 22 seconds - a record time for her division.

Korir Sets a Boston Marathon First

John Korir's brother, Wesley, won the Boston Marathon in 2012, thus making them the first relatives of any kind to win the marathon, according to the Associated Press.

Wesley was there at the finish line to welcome his little brother, and the two shared an embrace. Prior to winning the race, Wesley was seen jumping up and down when this year's winner became apparent.

As for the prize money, Korir is following the example set by his brother over a decade ago. While Wesley used his earnings to help build a new hospital in their home country, Korir says he will direct a portion of his earnings to the Transcend Talent Academy, which helps impoverished yet aspiring runners obtain an education.

Getting Ready for the 2025 Boilermaker

This year's Boilermaker Road Race is set for Sunday, July 13, 2025. Those looking to run one of the most beloved and famous races in the world have little time to register, because nearly all racing bibs are sold out!

Head to Boilermaker.com to secure your racing bib before they're all gone.

