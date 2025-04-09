Customers of a favorite gym in the Mohawk Valley will have to get used to a brand new commute.

After a year seemingly defined by bankruptcies and business closures, one gym in Central New York is making a bold movie.

This development comes a few weeks after another popular business confirmed it was picking up and moving miles away for a fresh start.

TSM TSM loading...

Maggiolino's in Clinton announced in February it was moving to Rome and rebranding as a pizzeria. While Maggiolino's Pizzeria is still under works, it will soon begin serving delicious pizza and homerun hits off their new site on Turin Road.

Meanwhile, another area business decided it was time to close the doors of one building to open another.

A Mega Merger Coming to New York Mills

Not even a year after acquiring the old Retro Fitness off Commercial Drive in Yorkville, Peak Fitness is ready to head to greener pastures.

WIBX/Townsquare Media WIBX/Townsquare Media loading...

In an email blast, owner Michael Cancilla informed its patrons that the Yorkville gym will be no longer as of April 14, 2025. Peak Fitness will migrate to the Mill Family Fitness Center in New York Mills, located at 587 Main Street.

Get our free mobile app

"I have discussed the transition with the Matthew and Melissa Vasco, the co-owners and management team of The Mill Family Fitness Center and decided it would be in the best interest of all of our members to be in the same location," Cancilla wrote.

Cancilla noted that he will be taking the tanning beds at the Yorkville gym, as well as the iconic smoothie bar, with him to New York Mills. No word on if the equipment is also part of the deal.

WIBX/Townsquare Media WIBX/Townsquare Media loading...

Cancilla said members of Peak Fitness won't have to do anything to prepare for the move... except maybe to feel a little excitement over what it means.

"All you need to do is show up with your membership keytag. You will also have full access to the many amenities currently at the Mill FFC, including the saunas and indoor track," he wrote.

It wasn't mentioned if gym memberships will increase due to the added amenities.

Businesses That Have Closed in 2025, So Far Several restaurants, bars, and businesses have closed in Central New York. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Dumbest and Most Dangerous Driving Moves Seen In New York You have spoken and these are the dumbest and most dangerous driving moves seen in New York State. Be safe out there. Gallery Credit: Michael Karolyi