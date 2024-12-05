An up and comer in the steakhouse industry has been voted the #1 chain in the nation.

Lately, it feels like eating out at restaurants has become a game of Russian roulette. This goes includes hot new places and even the most reliable of restaurants.

Think about it: When was the last time you enjoyed fantastic service, delicious food, and decent prices at a restaurant that was enough to make you want to visit again?

Inflation, supply chain issues, worker shortages, and more have all been blamed for why the restaurant scene isn't what it used to be.

No matter who's really to blame, the reality is less of us are dining out and a recent poll proves it.

A study by Lightspeed Commerce Inc found 81% of Americans are now visiting sit-down restaurants once a month. CNBC reports the main reasons people are turned off is increasing menu prices, tipping culture, declining portion sizes and poorer food quality.

That's why Americans are becoming increasingly selective with where they choose to spend their money and that's shaking up the chain restaurant industry.

Our country is known for its abundance of steakhouses that range from casual family-friendly dining to upscale offerings. Simply put, you get what you pay for when you visit a Texas Roadhouse versus a Ruth's Chris.

A new study has found that the list of America's preferred steakhouses have shifted and a new champion has claimed the #1 spot.

Taste of Home ranked the 15 best steakhouses in the country, which included famous names like Outback Steakhouse, Sizzler, Longhorn Steakhouse and more.

Those offerings appeared at the bottom of the roundup, of which they respectively ranked 15th, 14th, and 9th best overall. Texas Roadhouse ranked 12th overall.

The top 5 was occupied by restaurants that lean more upscale, with some even being considered "fine dining."

That tells me that when Americans crave a juicy steak, they want their money's worth. Steak is already expensive enough, so chances are people want it done right and deliciously.

Coming in at #1 was Fogo de Chão, an up-and-coming Brazilian-style steakhouse chain that has 70 restaurants worldwide.

Here in New York, they have 6 locations. They are located in Brooklyn, Garden City, Huntington Station, Manhattan, Queens, and White Plains.

Taste of Home said Fogo de Chão deserved the top spot because it serves humongous steaks, a "seemingly endless variety of meats for a fixed price", and has "the most epic salad bar" that blows other chains out of the water.

The steakhouse also has plenty of options for vegetarians, vegans, those with gluten intolerance, and even pescatarians.

As for the remainder of the top 5, here's who ended up on the list:

Fogo de Chão The Palm Smith & Wollensky Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille The Capital Grille

All ranked highly due to their diverse menus, portion sizes, and for serving meals that match their price tags.

That being said, would you be tempted to give one of these steakhouses a try or would you rather grill your steak of choice at home?

If you're leaning toward the prior, at least you now know where to go to get great food that's most likely worth both the trip and the money.

