The dream of winning Mega Millions is more like a reality if you live in New York.

A shocking new study has found that the Empire State has the best lotto luck.

The thinktank behind Lucky.me determined this after looking into the number of Mega Millions "big money" winners since 1997 and their home state. It turns out a decent chunk of those lucky souls live here, in New York.

The study found there has been 14 Mega Millions winners from New York State from the past decade alone.

For those who love picking numbers, it turns out that the study determined which numbers are long overdue for a big win. They are 23, 36, 49, 51, and 65. Unfortunately, they didn't give any hints about the Mega Ball.

Mega Millions are always drawn on Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

The report also found that a total of 35 New Yorkers have either claimed a Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot since 2003.

While the study considered the alliterative lottery, there was another that looked into the state's Powerball wins and also confirmed it's one of the luckiest.

Speaking of Powerball, this study also determined what numbers are long overdue to make someone lucky, which are: 60, 65, 66, 67, and 68.

With both jackpots creeping up again, you should know where in New York you may be more likely to score a big win.

If you feel like picking up a Powerball ticket, just know the drawing dates are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Here's hoping someone reading this article goes home with a fat wad of lotto cash in the near future,

And if scratch offs are more your thing, we got you covered.

