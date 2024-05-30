Is This Picturesque Central New York Town America’s “Most Coveted” Retirement Spot?
Looks like the days of retiring to Florida are over...
According to a new survey of retirees, there's a new dream retirement destination in America. With rising costs, changing political landscapes, and shifting weather patterns, retirees are finding themselves weighing more options than ever before.
This also means more Americans are putting more thought into where they want to spend their golden years.
According to what retirees told MarketBeat.com, New York State is now looking like a strong contender. That shouldn't be too shocking considering several towns across the Empire State perform very well on those "best places to live" roundups.
Read More: CNY City Named Best Place to Live in America
A spot in Central New York also claimed the #1 spot in a roundup of the best places to live in the Northeast. Not only that, a national survey also said the Empire State is also very lucky to have these 2 Central New York towns.
So it shouldn't come as too much of a shock that Skaneateles is one of the top retirement destinations in the entire country. MarketBeat said of its status:
Located on the shores of one of the Finger Lakes, Skaneateles is known for its pristine water views, quaint downtown area, and upscale homes. This town provides a scenic environment with access to water activities, local wineries, and artisan shops, embodying a luxurious lakeside lifestyle.
Out of 130 towns to make the national cut, Skaneateles ranked #32 overall. Rhinebeck and East Hampton also appeared on the list, in 70th and 91st place respectively.
As for who claimed the #1 spot, that would be Wailea in Maui, Hawaii.
What do you think? Is Skaneateles all that and a bag of chips among retirees? Sound off by chatting us up on the station app.
The 5 Most Underrated Towns in New York State
Gallery Credit: Megan
The Top 10 Fastest Growing Cities in New York State
Gallery Credit: Megan
The Highest-Rated Bakeries in Central New York
Gallery Credit: Megan