Does it feel like you won the jackpot when you find a squeaky clean public restroom during a long drive?

About once a month, I visit family in Connecticut and it's no easy drive. It takes about 5 hours to get from Utica to my destination and I have identified all the good rest stops.

Nothing is worse than having to go to the restroom only to be met with filthy, overflowing toilets and garbage littering the floor.

I know I am far from the only person who has a mental checklist of the only places I can do business at. All I can say is I have never been disappointed by the Mohawk Valley Welcome Center heading toward Utica.

But where is New York's most impressive and cleanest public restroom? According to a new study, you will have to go downstate to find it.

What Makes a Public Restroom Great?

American River Wellness surveyed over 3,000 long-haul truckers and road trippers to find out the best public restroom in every state.

Places were ranked on cleanliness, hospitality, and the best offerings on fueling up during a long ride.

Nationally, the best restroom of all was at the Kula Forest Reserve Picnic Area in Maui, Hawaii. Apparently it's super fancy where people do their business under eucalyptus trees, but it also offers enough food and recreation options for drivers to recharge before hitting the road again.

When it comes to what New York has to offer, the state's best public restroom was also ranked just shy of the nation's top 10.

New York's Best Public Restroom Nowhere Near Central New York

Coming in 11th place nationally was the Long Island Welcome Center along NY-25 between Riverhead and the Hamptons.

Said the study:

This newer rest stop is the chef’s kiss of rest areas: farm-to-table vending machines, Long Island-themed decor, local tourism displays, and sparkling restrooms. It feels more like a stylish café than a pit stop. Yes, even rest stops are fancy in the Hamptons corridor.

Then again, the restrooms there probably reflect the community it serves. Have you ever seen a dark and dingy bathroom at a super upscale restaurant?

I think I made my point.

But, on the flipside, coming in as New York's 2nd best public bathroom is the Mohawk Valley Welcome Center on I-90 West in Canajoharie. Like I said before, this place has never let me down.

This rest area is straight-up beautiful, with stunning views of the Mohawk River, local food vending, clean bathrooms, and even a dog park. It’s New York’s upstate charm on full display-perfect for leaf peepers and Thruway travelers alike.

Personally, I like grabbing a latte from the self-serve machine before heading back to my car to complete the hour-drive back to Utica. The prices are pretty decent.

And, lastly, coming in third place as the best public restroom in the state was the Plattekill Service Area on I-87 on the Thruway. This Hudson Valley-area service station offers an efficient layout, tidy restrooms, and quick food options.

What do you think of New York's top 3 public bathrooms? We'd love to hear your thoughts via the station app's chat feature.

