If you need inspiration on how to spend your Labor Day, keep reading.

While many are out celebrating not having to go to work on Monday, others may be struggling with what to do with their free time.

With abundant sunshine and slightly crisp, autumnal-like air expected Monday, chances are people plan to spend their free time in the great outdoors.

New York is home to beautiful parks, walking trails, and breathtaking lakes. Recently, a popular hiking spot in the state was crowned one of the country's top family "bucket list" destinations.

Now another national survey is out, courtesy of 101GreatGoals, of the nation's top 150 spots for the ultimate Labor Day workout. The rankings were compiled by 3,000 fitness enthusiasts of their favorite place to exercise when they have a long weekend.

In first place was running the Miami Beach Boardwalk in Florida while kayaking in the Florida Everglades came in second.

Three New York locations made the roundup, with hiking the Adirondacks' High Peaks region sliding in at #126. Fitness fans say they love going there because the trail offers some of the most challenging but rewarding hikes in the state.

Why is this place rewarding? Those who hiked it say it offers some of the most stunning views of rugged mountains, pristine lakes, and dense forests.

Up next was running in Central Park, which placed 62nd overall. As someone who lived in New York City for a few years, I can say with ease that this option is best skipped due to the amount of bobbing and weaving you have to do to avoid bumping into tourists.

But, if you want to catch a unique view of the New York City skyline, knock yourself out.

Finally, coming in as one of the best Labor Day workout spots in America and voted #1 in all of New York is the Hudson Valley Rail Trail.

Finishing in 60th place overall, fitness enthusiasts say this path is best for cycling and describe it as a magical route that is extremely scenic. Those who bike it say the trail takes them through historic towns and lush forests, while hugging the Hudson River.

So, where are you heading this Labor Day? Hope we gave you some inspiration!

