Halloween is a few days away and 5 cities in New York have been voted the best places in the country to celebrate.

If you could go anywhere to celebrate Halloween, where would it be?

Turns out a good majority of the United States want to make a trip to the Empire State for the spooky holiday.

Considering New York is home to the scariest road in all of America as well as one of the creepiest places in the country, it really isn't that hard to figure out why so many people want to party here.

It's not everyday one can spend Halloween in America's 3rd most haunted state.

Read More: Discover Why New York Is a Haven for Paranormal Enthusiasts

So, which cities are at the top of these tourists' lists?

According to several surveys, there are 5 cities in the Empire State that are the most popular. One city in our state was actually voted the best place to celebrate Halloween in the entire country.

According to a Mixbook survey, where thousands of people voted on the places they wish they could spend the spooky holiday, the 5th-most popular destination is Croton-on-Hudson.

Installation Of 3,000 Pumpkins Unveiled In London Rob Stothard/Getty Images loading...

The city was ranked #37 out of the top 100 most coveted Halloween destinations.

Respondents wanting to visit said they wanted to witness the Great Jack O’ Lantern Blaze, where over 7,000 hand-carved pumpkins illuminate the town.

Those who've seen it call it "one of the most enchanting Halloween events in the country" because it is both a festive and magical experience for all ages.

Up next in 11th place nationally, therefore the 4th most popular place to visit in the state, was Manhattan.

Those casting their votes for this place said they always wanted to attend the legendary Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan, which is one of the largest holiday events in the world.

New York City Host Annual Halloween Parade In Greenwich Village Stephanie Keith/Getty Images loading...

Basically, it's like a Disney parade on haunted steroids.

It has floats, music, moving creatures, light shows, and all the spooky things that make one think, "Yes. This is Halloween!"

Coming in 4th overall on the national survey, and third-best in New York, was Sleepy Hollow for very obvious reasons.

The Headless Horsemen is certainly the mascot that keeps on giving to the quiet town, which enjoys year-round visitors due to its paranormal history.

In third nationally was Amityville, which is another no brainer due to being the home of the Amityville Horror House.

Amityville Horror House Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images loading...

The attraction is off limits to the general public, but apparently the nasty energy has infected several surrounding attractions so people can still witness the bone-chilling horror.

And, finally, coming in at #1 in both New York and nationally was none other than New York City. This finding is from WalletHub, which ranked America's best cities for Halloween.

The city ranked 2nd best for trick-or-treater friendliness, third best for overall Halloween fun, and 29th for best Halloween weather.

2021 New York City Halloween Parade Theo Wargo/Getty Images loading...

NYC is also the epicenter of costume stores, ranking #1 fr having the most per capita. The city also ranked #1 for having the most candy and chocolate stores per capita.

WalletHub also declared NYC the nation's best Halloween city due to it having the second-highest number of movie theaters per capita, the 17th most haunted houses, and for having plenty of amusement parks for people to enjoy some hair-raising fun.

Do you agree with these being the best 5 Halloween cities in New York?

