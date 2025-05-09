The weekend is officially here and here's where our listeners will be grabbing breakfast.

Who doesn't enjoy going out to breakfast on a Saturday morning?

It was a family tradition when I was growing up, where my parents and sister would enjoy freshly made pancakes or sizzling bacon straight from the grill.

Of course, we all had our favorite spots. Mine was O'Rourke's Diner in Middletown, CT.

Sadly, O'Rourke's went out of business after serving up what was absolutely the best banana bread French toast on the planet since 1941. It was so good, it attracted Guy Fieri, who then filmed 2 different episodes of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives there.

While my favorite breakfast spot may be gone, I have found plenty of delicious replacements here in the Mohawk Valley. But where are the best breakfast spots in the area?

According to our listeners, these places cannot be replaced.

Feeling hungry? Check out what our listeners revealed as the best places for breakfast in the area. Is your favorite not on the list? Give us a shout using the station app so we can add it!

With continued wet weather heading into the weekend, these places are sure to serve you a plate of sunshine and a smile - in addition to some of the best-tasting food in the Mohawk Valley.

We will keep adding suggestions to this growing list, so keep spreading the love and promoting your favorite local establishments! Be sure to share exactly why they're your favorites, and we also invite you to share photos.

Sammy's Cafe via Facebook Sammy's Cafe via Facebook loading...

We want to celebrate our local establishments so they can remain strong through such an uncertain economy.

With inflation driving up costs and more consumers switching up their spending habits, the last thing we'd want to see is one of our favorite local restaurants struggling to stay afloat.