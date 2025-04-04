Guy Fieri Reveals His Top 2 Favorite New York Restaraunts on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives
Two restaurants here in New York are officially favorites of the Mayor of Flavortown.
Food Network star Guy Fieri and his show, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, has been introducing the world to the tastiest places to eat for almost 20 years.
Since the show began in 2007, he's visited roughly 1,500 establishments across 51 seasons and traveled coast to coast tasting the nation's best grub.
Fieri's made several pit stops here in Central New York, like Pastabilities and Eva's European Sweets in Syracuse.
Read More: The Ultimate DDD Road Trip Across New York State
Fieri recently reflected on his legendary career and has handpicked his all time favorite visits. Did any from New York make the cut?
Guy Fieri's Favorite DDD Stops in New York State
The Mayor of Flavortown has spoken! Fieri released a list of his all time top 10 restaurants in the Tri-State area and two from New York made the list.
Coming in 10th place was The Pit Stop in Long Island.
His favorite dish on their menu was the Cuban-style Sandwich.
In 7th place was Mulberry Italian Ristorante, located in Lackawanna.
Fieri says the best thing on their menu is the homemade lasagna.
Of course, this is bad news for Upstate, which was ignored in its entirety.
Watch the full video below:
What may be even more infuriating, it seems Fieri is way more of a Jersey guy since that state practically owned the top 10. The nerve!
10 Amazing New York State Restaurants on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Do you think Fieri should rethink his list? Let us know by giving us a shout using the station app below.
25 Restaurants 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' Should Visit In Upstate New York
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
Here's How To Take The Most Delicious New York 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives' Trip
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler