Sovereignty was the first horse across the finish line at the 157th Belmont Stakes, which was held at Saratoga Race Course.

The historic track has been hosting the Belmont since last year, as renovations continue downstate at Belmont Park.

Belmont Park is undergoing a $455 million renovation, the first time the venue has undergone such improvements since 1963.

The race was set to return to Belmont Park in 2026, but it seems construction is running behind schedule.

According to a report from FanDuel, construction is now set to end by September 2026.

Although the race is currently expected to return to its traditional home in Long Island next year, the grandstand won't be fully open in time for the race.

Meanwhile, Times Union reports that it's "likely" the Belmont will remain Upstate in 2026 due to the delay in renovation work. The report says this development "is all but confirmed."

Patrick McKenna, Vice President of Communications at New York Racing Association (NYRA), said a decision about the Belmont will be announced "in the coming weeks."

If Saratoga does indeed host next year's race, it would mean Upstate will have one last chance to be home to the next Triple Crown winner.

