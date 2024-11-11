Cause of Weekend House Fire in New Hartford Remains Under Investigation

New Hartford Fire Department officials are continuing to investigate a structure fire that broke out at a residence in the town over the weekend.

New Hartford Fire officials say units responded to a report of a blaze at 52 Beechwood Road Saturday just after 6:30 p.m. Officials say responding firefighters arrived to find the home with flames pouring from the home and heavy smoke pouring from the rear roofline. The residence is considered a single-family home on a neighborhood street.

As firefighters battled the blaze they were able to account for all occupants. They were all able to escape safely and without injury. Fire officials say responding units initiated an aggressive interior attack to battle back the flames. Other crews were focused on salvage and overhaul. Officials say fire fighters were able to contain the fire to the room of origin and it was under control at approximately 7:19 p.m., less than an hour later. New Hartford Fire Department officials reported back in service at 9:12 p.m.

Luckily, no injuries were reported to either occupants or firefighters and the home was insured. An initial investigation seems to indicate the fire began in the living room of the home near a wood burning fireplace, but the ultimate and definitive cause is still under investigation.

New Hartford Fire Department officials wish to thank firefighters from the Clayville Fire Department and the Willowvale Fire Company, Edwards Ambulance EMS, National Grid for mitigating utilities and the New Hartford Police Department for assisting with traffic. 23 New Hartford volunteer firefighters helped battle this blaze.

