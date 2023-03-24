Bear Cub Spotted Crossing Street in Village of New Hartford

Witnesses phoned into the newsroom on Friday morning saying they spotted a young bear cub crossing the street at about 8:15 a.m. on Friday in New Hartford.

The witness said the bear cub crossed in front of the path of her vehicle on the corner of Jordan Road and Sanger Avenue. "It was a black bear cub that looked like a baby," the witness said. "It was the size of a large dog, but it was definitely a bear." No adult bears were spotted by the witnesses.

While it's rare to come into contact with black bears in the Utica-area, it's not unheard of. A bear was spotted in North Utica back in October of last year, and another was spotted around the same time in a residential area in Verona.

Credit - Kaitlyn Moon Credit - Kaitlyn Moon loading...

The NYS Dept. of Conservation says that bear cubs will stay with the mother bear for about 1 1/2 years. Typically during the winter, the female bear will give birth to about two or three cubs while she's in the den. The cubs will normally leave their mom before they're 2 and on average, the yearling will weigh about 100 lbs.

The DEC says that people who have an encounter with a bear cub should be very cautious as there's a good chance that a very protective mother bear is nearby.

Get our free mobile app

Some Dos and Don'ts if You Come Upon a Bear or Bear Cub

Do

•Use noise to scare bears away: Yell, clap, or bang pots immediately upon sighting a bear, especially if you're at a campsite.

•Stay calm: Walk slowly and speak in a loud and calm voice.

•Leave slowly: Cautiously back away from the bear and leave the area.

Don't:

•Approach, surround, or corner a bear: Bears aggressively defend themselves when they feel threatened. Be especially cautious around cubs as mother bears are very protective.

•Run from a bear: They may chase.

•Throw your backpack or food bag at an approaching bear: This will only encourage bears to approach and "bully" people to get food. By teaching a bear to approach humans for food, you are endangering yourself, other campers/residents, and the bears.

If You Encounter a Bear in A Building

Do:

•Provide an exit for the bear: Give the bear a clear escape route out of the building.

•Leave doors open: As you back away from the bear, leave all doors open.

Don't:

•Lock the bear in a room: Locking the bear in the room creates a more frustrated bear. This endangers yourself and other who will release the bear from the building in the future.

Further Action

•If a bear approaches you: Raise your arms and speak in a loud, calm voice while backing away.

•If a bear charges you: Stand your ground. If you have bear spray (leaves DEC website), dispense directly at the bear.

•If a bear follows you: Stand your ground. Intimidate by making yourself look bigger by waving arms, clapping, shouting, or banging sticks. Prepare to fight or use bear spray.

•If a bear makes contact with you: Fight back with anything at hand (knife, stick, rocks, or fists).

It's estimated that there are about 6,000 to 8,000 bears in Upstate New York, according to the DEC. Transient bears are routinely encountered throughout the Mohawk Valley.

World's Largest Dish of Pasta, and a Wedding - Utica, NY, Feb 14, 2004 The Guinness Book of World Records affirmed in 2004, that the World's Largest Dish of Pasta was made in Utica, NY with the Keeler Show. Now with WIBX, Keeler worked with Tony's Pizzeria and other to create a dish of pasta weighing over 7,000 lbs. and the event included an actual wedding. The dish of pasta weighed 7,355 lbs. (3,336 kg) and lasted in the Guinness Book for several years. The dish was assembled and the wedding was held at Sangertown Square in New Hartford, when Keeler was hosting a 6 night a week television show, The Keeler Show, on FOX 33 TV in Utica and FOX 68 in Syracuse.

The Many Intense Faces and Expressions of FDU (Iona) Head Coach Tobin Anderson Anderson who was an assistant coach at Le Moyne, and head coach at Hamilton College in Clinton, NY shocked the basketball world with 2 wins in this year's NCAA Tournament as the FDU head coach. Anderson is emotional and a man of many expressions while barking out inspiration and instructions to his FDU Knights. Anderson accepted the head coaching job at Iona on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.