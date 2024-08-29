The business and literary world is mourning the death of an industry titan.

New York is home to some of America's greatest authors; such as Herman Melville, Edith Wharton, J.D. Salinger, Toni Morrison, F. Scott Fitzgerald, and James Baldwin.

The latter was recently voted the state's favorite author of all time.

James Baldwin Jenkins/Getty Images loading...

New York is also home to the person who helped introduce their books across America: former Barnes & Noble CEO Leonard "Len" Riggio.

Riggio purchased Barnes & Noble for $1.2 million in 1971 and transformed it into the bookstore chain that we know of today. Because of this, he's credited as one of the company's founders, despite its beginnings that date back to 1886.

Sadly, Riggio died Tuesday, August 27, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He was 83.

Riggio was born in Manhattan's Little Italy on February 28, 1941, and held immense pride of his roots. His family said he was "a true son of New York" and spent his whole life in the Empire State.

Jazz At Lincoln Center's 30th Anniversary Gala - Inside Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Jazz At Lincoln Center loading...

Riggio is also known for his love of reading and desire to nurture a similar appreciation of the literary arts in all Americans. According to his biography from Publisher's Weekly, he founded the Student Book Exchange in 1965, his first industry success story.

When he acquired Barnes & Noble over 50 years ago, it was a struggling store located at 105 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. He envisioned it as the cornerstone of a recreational bookstore chain, where people could peruse thousands of titles while surrounded by inviting reading alcoves while the smell of coffee and sweets wafted in the air.

Riggio purchased hundreds of bookstores in the following years, fashioning them in his vision. By 1997, there were 483 superstores operating across America and an additional 528 locations based in malls.

By the year 2000, Barnes & Noble was the largest bookseller in the world.

It was also one of the few chains that could go toe to toe with Amazon early, with Riggio launching the chain's official website so it could sell books online.

Riggio stepped down in 2019 when the chain was purchased by Elliott Investment Management.

Also, for those curious, this guy also created GameStop. In addition to running Barnes & Noble, he was chairman of Software Etc., which acquired what was formally Babbage's in 1996 for $58.5 million. The chain eventually fell under the Barnes & Noble Booksellers' umbrella and was renamed GameStop in 2000.

Jazz At Lincoln Center's 30th Anniversary Gala - Inside Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Jazz At Lincoln Center loading...

Riggio was also a philanthropist who supported New York University and the Dia Beacon art museum. He also founded Project Home Again during the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 to help the residents of New Orleans.

Riggio, who is a father of three, is also the recipient of the Anti-Defamation League's highest honor: the Americanism Award, of which he earned in 2000.

While this is a massive loss to book lovers everywhere, we can all agree Len helped make the world a little bit better while he was here.

