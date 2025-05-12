Massive Banker Planning to Close 40 Branches Next Month – Any in New York?

A major bank that owns over 1,000 branches in America is downsizing.

This is the latest in a series of closures that have been hitting America's economy.

Within the first five months of 2025, several major businesses and chains announced they're throwing in the towel.

Most recently was Rite Aid, which is planning to close or sell all of its remaining stores.

Now, a major bank is slashing a few of its locations in nearly a dozen states.

Those who use TD Bank might have to go elsewhere after the company announced about 40 of its locations will be closing by next month.

In all, the company will close 38 of its banks in 10 states, and their last day of operation will be June 5.

Five locations in New York State will be impacted.

125 Park Avenue in New York City

451 Lexington Avenue in New York City

156A-B Dolson Avenue in Middletown

136 Margaret Street in Plattsburgh

460 Pulaski Road in Greenlawn

Other states losing TD Banks include Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Why Is TD Bank Closing Locations?

While no official was provided, TD Bank was found to be in violation of the Bank Secrecy Act in 2024.

The Justice Department said the bank made it for criminals to open accounts and transfer funds for almost ten years.

TD Bank pleaded guilty to federal money laundering crimes and was fined $3 billion.

TD Bank's new CEO, Ray Chun, said in October that changes will be made to "put the bank on a stronger foundation."

