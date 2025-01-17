The Utica Zoo has welcomed a new and unbelievably cute animal.

Allison Snyder, Director of Communications and Engagement, announced the team just welcomed an adorably fluffy baby donkey.

If she doesn't melt your heart, I don't know what will!

The zoo welcomed baby Picabo, pronounced "Peek-a-boo", just last week alongside her mother, Hazel, and sister, Nutmeg.

Picabo was born "healthy and strong," the zoo said in a press release. As for her unique name, it was decided by sponsor Tom Gilroy who named her "after Picabo Street, former World Cup alpine ski racer and Olympic gold medalist."

Picabo is already walking around and exploring the world. She also is ready to meet everyone who comes to the zoo.

The tiny donkey is already in her exhibit, but her hours will be limited due to the incoming weather and other outlying factors.

Andria Heath, Executive Director of the Utica Zoo, celebrated the new addition.

Hazel has been an exceptional mother, and it’s heartwarming to see how well the foal is thriving. We’re excited to share this moment with our community and invite everyone to come meet the newest member of our animal family who is currently on exhibit.

The zoo also revealed donkey gestation lasts between 11 to 14 months!

Throughout her pregnancy, mother Hazel received "exceptional care from the Zoo’s dedicated animal care team, ensuring her comfort and health every step of the way."

You can learn more exciting facts about donkeys and other amazing animals at the Utica Zoo, which is open daily from 10am to 4pm.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online at uticazoo.org.

