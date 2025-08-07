CNY Attorney Told Her Ad Targeting “Sexual Harassers” Isn’t “Soft” Enough

A paid advertisement for a law firm that was supposed to hang in the corridors of Hancock International Airport in Syracuse has been paused by the airport because the message has been perceived as offensive, according to attorney Megan K. Thomas.

Thomas appeared on WIBX's Keeler Show on Wednesday and explained she was told by the people handling the airport advertising that the message needed to be softened because it might "upset men and politicians." Hancock Airport is owned by the City of Syracuse and is managed by the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority.

The ad in question reads, "When HR called it HARMLESS FLIRTING...We called it EXHIBIT A," and it directs people to reach out to MKT-law.com or call their office for assistance with cases regarding Sexual Harassment, Discrimination and Retaliation, with the tagline, "No Fear, No Shame, Just Justice."

"Frankly, the law supports this (message), said Thomas. "The law says there can not be sexual harassment in the workplace, period," she said.

Courtesy Megan K. Thomas, Esq. for TSM Courtesy Megan K. Thomas, Esq. for TSM loading...

Thomas said that the airport authority offered some alternative language in the ad but she felt it was so watered down, it diluted the message so much that it wouldn't be affected. She also said she's heard from many men, including older men who say they feel the ad isn't offensive, unless you're a man who may be guilty of committing the type of bad sexual harassment behavior being referenced. It was also noted that sexual harassment isn't exclusive to males committing the act against females; however, the overwhelming majority of complaints filed and litigated are men sexually harassing women.

When asked how far Thomas is going to take this issue and if she's going to let it drop, she made it clear that the law is on her side.

"I will not cave. They have an obligation, again, to have a content neutral stance in putting up advertisements and I'm going to hold them to that standard. I think it's the right thing to do for women. Frankly, I think it's the right thing to do for all of us. When there's more equality, we all benefit," she said.

Read More: Upstate NY Diner on "America's Best Restaurants"

For the record, since this story has made it into the news cycle, Thomas and her law firm have most likely received thousands of dollars of value in what is called "earned media" or free publicity, which might very well make this one of the best performing $650 ads in the history of Central New York marketing. It certainly has to be in the running.

Listen to the complete interview via the Keeler YouTube channel - Keeler Live Stream.