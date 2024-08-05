An EF-1 tornado touched down in the City of Buffalo early Monday afternoon, and it was caught entirely on camera.

2024 seemed intent to be one for the record books when it came to severe weather. The year started off with extremely rare winter wildfires and tornadoes, which set the stage for the months ahead. By July, forecasters predicted the state was about to shatter its all-time record for most tornadoes in a single year.

That record was originally set in 1992, with a recorded 25 tornadoes in the Empire State. Last month alone, 20 tornadoes touched down around the Empire State.

Now, it seems the City of Buffalo was just hit with tornado #26.

WKBW, the city's ABC-affiliate, had their cameras rolling when severe weather broke out on August 5 and debris began twirling in the air.

Shortly after the video was released, the Buffalo National Weather Service confirmed what many already knew.

The tornado had estimated max wind speeds of 90 miles per hour, placing it in the EF-1 category. Its path of destruction lasted 1.4 miles long and 300 yards wide.

The twister reportedly struck Niagara and Carolina Streets around 12:45 p.m. and remained on the ground until 12:51 p.m., and a visible funnel was seen tearing down the streets.

Buffalo Police reported the city sustained some damage.

Multiple streets in the surrounding area remain closed to survey and clear the damage. Reports say the tornado uprooted power poles and downed multiple power lines.

Safety officials are urging residents to avoid the area and to treat all downed wires like they are live.

Reports have also come in regarding flipped cars, a roof torn off a building, and vehicles trapped under large branches.

With this being confirmed tornado #26 by the Buffalo National Weather Service, it's now official: The state's 32-year record has been broken for most tornadoes in a year.

It seems that tornado wasn't the only one on Monday, as several reports of extreme damage have emerged from Hamilton, Morrisville, and Stockbridge.

More information is needed to verify whether a tornado or microburst impacted these areas. Please stay tuned.

