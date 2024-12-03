A person is undergoing critically important treatment after coming into contact with a rabid animal.

The Oneida County Health Department is warning residents that rabies is a year-round threat.

Recently, a kitten exposed four people in Sauquoit to the fatal disease while a person in Kirkland required treatment after encountering a rabid fox.

JonPauling from pixabay JonPauling from pixabay loading...

With some of the coldest temperatures of the season coming to Central New York, local health officials are urging residents that the threat of rabies can happen inside one's home.

Beware of Bats

Most recently, a bat exposed a person in New York Mills to rabies. The Oneida County Health Department did not disclose where in town the incident happened.

The bat was euthanized and the person is undergoing post exposure prophylaxis to prevent the illness from spreading.

Like bears, bats spend the colder months in hibernation. These tiny creatures will flock to caves, mines, and sometimes inside of houses to wait out winter.

They can wriggle through tiny cracks or holes, so homes that aren't properly sealed could become an attractive habitat.

Megan Stone/TSM Megan Stone/TSM loading...

The Oneida County Health Department warned:

It is important to bat proof your home to prevent them from entering. Bat bites or scratches can be undetectable, and it is possible to be exposed without knowing.

That is why bats are the #1 cause of rabies deaths in the country - even though a majority of bats aren't infected, they said.

Health officials are urging residents to call them for guidance if they find a bat in their home, before trying to capture it themselves. Officials can advise on how to safely capture a bat and reduce the risk of potential rabies exposure.

Read More: 5 Helpful Tips to Keep Bats out of Your New York State Home

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also has a checklist for residents who suspect there may be bats in their house.

The CDC warns:

You should avoid touching bats. If you're bitten or scratched by a bat, wash the wound with soap and water and get medical help right away. If bat saliva or brain material gets into your eyes, nose, mouth, or an open wound, see a healthcare professional urgently.

People are urged to steer clear of all wild animals behaving strangely and maintain a safe distance even if they approach.

Vaccinate Your Pets Against Rabies - It's the Law

Because area health departments are still confirming rabies cases across Central New York, officials are urging residents to ensure all cats, dogs, and ferrets are vaccinated against the deadly disease.

Amornrat Phuchom from Getty Images Amornrat Phuchom from Getty Images loading...

It is New York State Law to have those pets fully vaccinated by the time they're four months old, even if they're exclusively indoor pets. This will ensure their protection should they manage to slip outside and encounter a rabid animal.

Or, in this recent case, a rabid animal gets inside the home and exposes the pet.

Rabies is 100% fatal in all unvaccinated animals and those who flout the law face a fine of up to $200 per offense.

The Oneida County Health Department will offer rabies vaccination clinics in 2025 and should release their schedule shortly.

Top Reasons Police Officers Issue Tickets to New Yorkers Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

Get our free mobile app

The 5 Things Most Likely to Kill You in New York A new study by the U.S. Career Institute has determined what kills New Yorkers most... and it's a doozy. Gallery Credit: U.S. Career Institute