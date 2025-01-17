The official ranking of the top malls in the United States includes 2 New York favorites in the top 10.

While the holiday season may be over, Americans still love shopping at malls year round. Although, what makes a mall a worthy go-to place has changed in recent years.

Growing up, going to the mall was the thing high schoolers could do - especially when one was old enough to go without parental supervision.

Buying a snack from Pretzelmaker or venturing into Victoria's Secret for the first time without a judgemental, motherly stare was pure freedom.

Nowadays, teenagers don't experience the same thrill.

Some malls across the country have become somewhat ghost towns after losing one too many stores, especially their anchors like Macy's and Filenes.

Among the struggling malls is my old stomping grounds, the Crystal Mall in Connecticut.

Luckily, not every mall is in dire straights and many of them are still doing very well in this new economy.

These malls adapted to the rise of online shopping and were able to turn themselves into "experiences" over shopping excursions.

Yocan Vaporizer released its annual list of America's best, most popular malls and 2 from New York landed soundly in the top 10.

The nation's malls were compared on a score out of 10 based on the number of shoppers in a year, parking availability, prices, variety of stores, number of eateries, hours of operations, and accommodations.

Unsurprisingly, the Mall of America in Minnesota claimed the #1 spot - which is appropriate since that is basically all there is to do in that state. Don't come at me, you know it's true!

King of Prussia Mall in Pennsylvania came in 2nd pace while New Jersey's American Dream rounded out the top 3.

Further down the list was Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream, New York, which claimed a 9th place finish.

The massive mall, which is under redevelopment, earned a score of 4.4 out of 10 and was found to be one of the busiest shopping centers in the country.

Higher up on the list was 7th place finisher, Roosevelt Field, in Uniondale. The sprawling shopping center earned an overall score of 4.7 out of 10 and was found to have some of the best parking options.

Roosevelt Field is the 2nd largest mall in the Empire State and is actually the 10th largest in America. The center is reportedly a whopping 2,366,692 square feet!

The mall has a theater, luxury retailers like Rolex and Louis Vuitton, approximately 51 different eateries, and is home to over 200 stores.

Another New York mall managed to make the list, but not for the right reasons.

Joining NorthPark Center in Texas as the worst mall in America was Destiny USA in Syracuse.

Said the study:

It faces challenges with limited opening hours and a lack of dining options. The mall operates just ten hours on most days, with reduced Sunday hours of only seven, and offers only 35 eateries for visitors to choose from.

Destiny USA has been struggling for years and just recently lost 2 more of its stores, which isn't helping the rumors that it could face foreclosure in the near future.

At least we have solace in knowing New York is still a top performer when it comes to shopping and that mall culture is not completely dead.

