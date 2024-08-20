Another Popular Central New York Retail Store Closing for Good

Say it ain't so! Another popular locally owned retail store is closing their doors. It seems like every time you turn around you're reading about another one, but this time it's retirement that is to blame.

All Seasons Outfitters filled a much needed void when the Herb Phillipson's Army & Navy Stores closed up their operation. The retail store in New Hartford sold all sorts of camping, hunting, fishing and sports gear. But, as we are coming to realize more and more all good things do come to an end.

In these hard economic times it is very difficult opening, running and maintaining a successful local business. But, for this outdoor adventure store the explanation was quite simple. This successful business owner simply decided it was time to "hang it up." In a post on social media Tuesday ownership said,

We would like to share the news of our upcoming retirement. We have been extremely honored to have been able to serve our community, however it is now time for a new chapter, Retirement! Thank you for allowing us to help get you ready for work and play for the last several years. We will miss our loyal customers!

So, when will they officially be closing? It is unclear what an exact closing date will be, but they honoring all gift cards until November 1st, 2024. One owner told WIBX, "We’re going to try to stay open through December. Exact closing date is undetermined at this time."

In honor of their retirement, they are holding a "Retirement Sale," but you have to act quickly. Their Facebook post announcing the closure and sale reads, "All Departments starting at 25% Off or more! Shop early for the best selection. All Sales Final." We wish everyone who has brought us quality products for camping and the great outdoors for years the best of luck in their retirement. So, get going to All Seasons Outfitters while you still can.

