Central New Yorkers raised an incredible amount of money for the family of Alessandra Kershaw, the woman who was fatally struck while walking her dog last week.

Kershaw, 40, was walking in Georgetown with her dog, Maverick, last month when they were both hit by a pickup truck. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said the truck was driven by 26-year-old Zachary Kays, of Preble.

Both Kershaw and Maverick were pronounced dead at the scene.

Kays told authorities he didn't see either of them, and the incident remains under investigation.

As police continue piecing together the tragic accident, the community rallied behind Kershaw's family and launched a GoFundMe to help raise money to cover expenses. As of print time, more than $30,250 from 244 individual donors has been raised.

Kristin Loop, who appears to be Kershaw's sister-in-law, organized the fundraiser on behalf of the woman's husband and young son. "Alessandra was their whole world and they were hers. I hope this can offer a little comfort to them as they start to heal," she wrote.

The original goal was to raise $30,000, and the community has already blown past the original goal in less than a week. Loop wrote in a Monday update, "I appreciate your generous support to take us to our goal of $30k. I will keep the fundraiser open for another week or so, so continue to share if you want."

Loop also said Kershaw's family is touched by the community's kindness. Those wishing to help can continue donating, send flowers to Kershaw's family, plant a tree in her memory, and leave your condolences to her family by visiting Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home's website.

A celebration of Kershaw's life will be held on Saturday, June 22, at 1008 State Route 26 in Georgetown starting at noon.

Kershaw worked as a nutrition care coordinator at Karuna Wellness Studio. Her employer publicly mourned her passing in a poignant announcement, calling her "the backbone of the Karuna team, a vital piece of our family."

Truly a devastating loss for the entire Central New York community. May she and Maverick rest in eternal peace.

