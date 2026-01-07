AI Task Force – Even Oneida County is Taking AI Seriously

Artificial Intelligence is no longer just something your kids are using to cheat on homework or your phone is using to spy on you — now Oneida County is moving into the category.

County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. announced on Wednesday, that the framework for the county’s Artificial Intelligence Task Force is officially in place, which means the county is now one step closer to figuring out how AI might be used inside county government — and just as importantly, how it shouldn’t be used.

Picente says the goal is to take a smart, careful approach before anyone starts letting computers make decisions that humans probably still need to be involved in.

“AI has the potential to improve efficiency and service delivery,” Picente said, “but it has to be done responsibly, with transparency and accountability.”

The idea for the task force was first introduced earlier this year during Picente’s State of the County Address. The group will serve strictly in an advisory role, meaning they won’t be buying software, flipping switches or letting robots run the place. Instead, they’ll be studying opportunities, risks, ethical questions and how AI could impact everything from county operations to the local workforce.

According to the county, the task force will look at AI’s role in government services, economic development, cybersecurity, data protection, workforce training and public education. Translation: how to use it, how to protect against it, and how not to mess it up.

The task force is expected to include about ten members representing areas such as information technology, public safety, human resources, education, economic development, ethics, business and community advocacy, along with private-sector technology experts. They’ll meet at least once a month and can form subcommittees if needed — because no task force is complete without at least one subcommittee.

Initial findings are expected within three to four months, including an assessment of how ready the county really is for AI. Final recommendations could come within a year, at which point Picente will decide whether the task force sticks around long-term.

Details on who’s on the task force and when they’ll meet are expected to be announced soon.

