Worried about artificial intelligence coming for your job? If you live in New York, you should be.

Be honest with yourself, are machines ever likely to do your job someday? I mean, be really honest with yourself. I'll go first.

Considering radio stations are already "hiring" artificial intelligence as radio hosts, I am intensely aware of the possibility that my career days are numbered.

Others are coming to terms that the career they've mastered is ephemeral since AI is being trained to create, analyze, inform, build... and be superior at it without the salary.

A new study by Centus, which is a localization management platform, is concerned how AI will impact the workforce. Their main target was to identify the states that are most likely to embrace AI workers over human beings.

Data from the Pew Research Center looked into the states that have the highest percentage of their workforce at risk of being impacted by AI or have a high exposure to artificial intelligence.

In first place was a tie between Virginia and Colorado, with an estimated 23.04% of its workforce at risk of being replaced by a program.

New York finished in second place, with 22.67% of its workforce - nearly a quarter - at risk of being taken over by artificial intelligence. This comes down to 2,902,981 of the state's 12,804,486 workers at risk of losing their job.

The study added:

"Professional, scientific, and technical services” were found to be the industry most affected by AI within New York, with 54% of the workforce (554,911 of a total 1,067,137 workers) affected. This was followed by “Government and Government Enterprises."

Following NY was Maryland, with an estimated 22.64% of workers on the AI chopping block; while New Jersey and Washington, respectively, rounded out the top 5.

Technology freaks say adding AI to the workforce might be a good thing by "reshap[ing] the future of work across the nation."

On the other hand, critics are saying this is the proverbial canary in the coalmine moment and say it "underscore[s] the importance of proactive measures to address potential impacts on employment."

Calls are also being made to ensure the workforce is provided the necessary skills "to adapt to a rapidly changing technological landscape."

In the end, what jobs are most at risk of being absorbed by the AI goblin? Goldman Sachs issued its doom and gloom report in 2023 that claimed AI will devastate 300 million jobs across America and Europe.

According to Business Insider, these are the most at-risk professions:

Tech Jobs (coders, software engineers, computer programmers and data analysts) Media Jobs (journalism, technical writing, content creation, and advertising) Legal industry jobs (paralegals, legal assistants) Market research analysts Teachers Finance Jobs (Financial analysts, personal finance advisors) Traders Graphic designers Accountants Customer service agents (Jake from StateFarm, nooo!)

Considering all of the above are popular jobs here in New York, it's no wonder we had such a dismal showing on this latest study.

Is your job on the AI chopping block? Let us know using the station app below.

