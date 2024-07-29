Turns out an increasing number of New Yorkers wanting to spread their loved one's remains are heading Upstate to get the job done.

If you think spreading around someone's ashes is a beautiful gesture, this article is for you.

A growing number of people are choosing cremation over being buried in a cemetery. While some are perfectly content to have their ashes left in a jar forever, others wish to have their bits and pieces scattered to the wind.

Unfortunately for the aforementioned group, some of these folks want that done at a specific - and often public - place. The only problem with that is they're basically asking their family or friends to break the law.

Because so many people have taken a deceased loved one's final request to heart, places like Disney World are outright banning the practice and are going after those who break the rules.

Which places in New York are dealing with this problem the most? According to a new report from Choice Mutual, one very popular Upstate attraction was named the #1 most desired spot in the state to spread ashes.

According to the study, the Adirondack Mountains are the ultimate resting place for residents' ashes.

The study remarked:

The Adirondack Mountains, with their expansive wilderness, serene lakes, and majestic peaks, emerged as New Yorkers' top choice, and offer a tranquil and picturesque alternative burial location. The Adirondacks symbolize the natural beauty and rugged spirit of the region.

It should also be noted New York State doesn't have an official law in the books controlling where people may keep or scatter ashes.

Considering the mountains are a natural landmark, it may be best to check with officials there to ensure special permission isn't needed to spread Grandma Lisa into the nooks and crannies of Mount Marcy.

On the other hand, it's doubtful hikers would appreciate knowing they might be stepping on some dead person's remains, as seen in this old Reddit post. Ask yourself this: Would you enjoy stepping on bone fragments?

That said, use common sense and, more importantly, know the laws before throwing your dead relative's ashes around like a flower girl.

If you could pick anywhere in the world as your final resting place, where would it be and why? Let us know by using our station app's chat feature below.

