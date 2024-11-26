7 Delicious Main Dish Alternatives to Turkey for Thanksgiving
When you think of a Thanksgiving feast, you always think of turkey as the staple dish at the center of every table. That has been the tradition since the inception of the holiday. Well, believe it or not some people absolutely detest turkey. Luckily, we have some delicious alternatives to pair with all the popular side dishes and fixings.
1. Roast Chicken
While this is still a poultry dish, many feels the chicken has more flavor and is less prone to having a dry taste to turkey. You can also get the aesthetics of the Thanksgiving table with a chicken as well. It's also a good option for smaller groups as chickens aren't as large as turkey. Season it with herbs like rosemary, thyme, and sage for a Thanksgiving feel.
2. Beef Tenderloin or Prime Rib
Why not cook a different animal? Who doesn't love a good side of beef? Well, there are some. For a luxurious twist, a beautifully cooked beef tenderloin or prime rib offers rich flavor and pairs really well with the traditional Thanksgiving sides, especially mashed potatoes.
3. Glazed Ham
This may be another unpopular holiday item and is typically served at Christmas or Easter. Why not bake a glazed holiday ham? It does two things. It substitutes the turkey and it also allows for the tradition of making leftover sandwiches.
4. Stuffed Pork Loin or Pork Chops
If you don't want ham, but enjoy pork, this could be a good alternative as well. Pork loin can be stuffed with fruits, herbs, or even cornbread stuffing to mimic classic Thanksgiving flavors. You can also pair this main course well with most of the holiday side dishes.
5. Seafood Feast
For the seafood lovers in your family, this may be an amazing opportunity to switch things up and enjoy some favorite fishes! I know, it's usually an Italian Christmas thing but there are no rules against go against the gobbler grain. Lobster, salmon, or a seafood boil offers something light yet celebratory.
6. Vegetarian Option
Now this is the ultimate in anti-Turkey alternatives. You can go a vegetarian or vegan route, but that may disappoint some of those old uncles in the family. Nonetheless, you may want to try options like stuffed acorn squash, mushroom wellington, or a lentil loaf can be hearty and satisfying. You can mix in some seasonal vegetables like squash or sweet potato.
7. Lasagna
Another classic Italian dish that is traditionally served around Christmas time for big holiday meals is lasagna. Anytime is a good time for lasagna. You can never go wrong with a nice ooey gooey lasagna. Who cares if it doesn't exactly go with all the other fixings. Deal with it and enjoy, it's Thanksgiving!
Each of these options can be tailored to match traditional Thanksgiving sides and desserts, ensuring a memorable meal with a twist! Which of these would you consider? Whatever you decide to eat and no matter who you spend your holiday with, be sure to enjoy it! Be safe and remember to express to all what you're most thankful for.
