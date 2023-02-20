New York State Police have filed 67 charges against one suspect in connection with the theft of nearly $20,000 from a various branches of a Central New York credit union.

Troopers say while they have only charged Janel Cavallero of Portland, Maine in the case, in connection with the theft of approximately $19,780 from branches of Empower Federal Credit Union in Onondaga County. Investigators also say they believe she is part of criminal enterprise they referred to as the 'Felony Lane Gang' - a group of thieves who travel the country using stolen identifications and credit cards to commit financial crimes, police said.

The 45-year-old Cavallero was recently arraigned on the following charges, police say:

(1) count of Grand Larceny 3 rd degree, class “D” felony

degree, class “D” felony (3) counts of Forgery 2 nd degree, class “D” felony

degree, class “D” felony (9) counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2 nd degree, class “D” felony

degree, class “D” felony (8) counts of Identity Theft 1 st degree, class “D” felony

degree, class “D” felony (3) counts of Identity Theft 2 nd degree, class “E” felony

degree, class “E” felony (8) counts of Falsifying business records 1 st degree, class “E” felony

degree, class “E” felony (11) counts of Unlawful Possession of Personal ID 3 rd degree, class “A” misdemeanor

degree, class “A” misdemeanor (11) counts of Criminal Impersonation 2 nd degree, class “A” misdemeanor

degree, class “A” misdemeanor (11) counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 5 th degree, class “A” misdemeanor

degree, class “A” misdemeanor (1) count of Conspiracy 5 th degree, class “A” misdemeanor

degree, class “A” misdemeanor (1) count of Scheme to Defraud 1st degree, class “E” felony

However, Troopers say after being arraigned on dozens of felony and misdemeanor charges, Cavallero was released on her own recognizance, noting that is the protocol in accordance with New York State bail laws.

37 Heartwarming Acts of Kindness to Restore Your Faith in Humanity Here are 35 heartwarming acts of kindness from Central New York angels that'll restore your faith in humanity.