The 5 Things Most Likely to Kill You in New York

Ever wonder what is killing New Yorkers the most?

Although a morbid question, chances are you'd want to know what is statistically most likely to be the death of you. That way, you can try your best to avoid it.

Good news for you, then!

Every state has its own 5 top causes of death and the list always looks a little different based on where you live.

Health systems, climate, air quality, and crime can all play a role in life expectancy - but sometimes what eventually gets you in the end may be entirely out of your control.

Here in New York, these are the 5 things that are most likely to kill you. Happy reading...

While some of these afflictions are unpredictable, others can be a result of poor life choices.

Smoking has been proven to cause certain kinds of cancers and also can also cause strokes. Secondhand smoke can also have consequential impacts on those with certain health issues, like respiratory illnesses.

While no one can fully control what eventually kills them, health officials say New Yorkers can take strides in protecting their health and longevity by eating right, exercising regularly, and picking up good habits that boost one's mood and mental health.

Interestingly, this report comes off the heels of a recent study that identified New York's worst phobias, which identified the state's #1 fear was thanatophobia - a fear of death.

That said, if you are afraid of dying and live in New York, you now know what is most likely to get you in the end.

DISCLAIMER: This report cites a study from the U.S. Career Institute, which is not affiliated with Townsquare Media. The study uses data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization (WHO), The Mayo Clinic, National Cancer Institute, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), and National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

