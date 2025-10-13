With Just 3 Ingredients, Is This the Perfect Potato Chip?

It's not every day I eat, or promote, potato chips - but I might just have found a brand that knocks it out of the park in the snacks category. The potato chips might just be the closest you can get to homemade with just three simple ingredients: russet potatoes, canola oil and sea salt.

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying they're healthy. They may be healthier than other brands, but the bottom line is they are delicious.

I found Warp City Potato Chip Company potato chips at Stewarts after an employee said, have you tried these? I hadn't, I did, and I came back for more.

Now, for those that know me well you know I'm always trying to drop weight and eating these chips are probably not going to help; but, they're really good and with just three ingredients that probably cleaner than most snack foods. In fact, they remind me of the homemade chips you get at the bar at Bella Vista Italian restaurant in Little Falls, although I'd still give Bella Vista the edge, because those chips were just made minutes before they're available at the bar while you wait for your table.

Here's what I've learned about these chips. According to their website, "What began as a humble side item at Wrap City Sandwich Company has grown into a thriving, independent brand producing millions of pounds of potato chips every year. It’s a journey rooted in passion, quality, and a commitment to doing things the right way—one chip at a time."

And now they've expanded with larger production and reach well outside the state of New Hampshire. "The heart of Wrap City Chips lies in the quality of our ingredients. We exclusively use Russet potatoes sourced from family farms in Aroostook County, Northern Maine. This region is renowned for its ideal weather and soil conditions for growing potatoes.We work directly with passionate farmers who are dedicated to their craft—spending long days in the fields and striving for sustainability in everything they do. Their commitment ensures that every potato we use meets the highest standards of quality and consistency."

I found the chips at Stewarts, but I believe they're available in stores throughout the region. The chips are available in Original Salty & Sweet, Sea Salt, Barbecue, White Cheddar Jalapeño, and Sea Salt & Vinegar. You can also purchase them online here.

