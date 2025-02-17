How much snow is too much snow? Wait until you hear how much one tiny town in Central New York has.

The endless cycle of snowstorms isn't slowing down anytime soon.

Lake Effect Snow Warning until 6am, February 19.

The Mohawk Valley is under a Lake Effect Snow Warning, with the National Weather Service saying the area could see another 2 feet of additional snow by the time the warning expires.

ideeone from Getty Images Signature ideeone from Getty Images Signature loading...

Areas under this warning include, Lewis, Oneida, Madison, Herkimer, Cayuga, Onondaga, and Oswego County.

Herkimer County is slated to see lesser amounts of snowfall while Oneida County is on track to see a whole lot more.

Additional snow accumulations between 15 to 28 inches north of interstate 90, including Rome, Camden, Florence and Sylvan beach.

The most snow, however, is taking aim at Cayuga, Oswego, and Lewis County. The NWS warns total new snow accumulation could reach up to 3 feet.

Residents are urged to not travel due to the hazardous conditions, as certain bands of snow can produce up to 3 inches of accumulation an hour.

Pair that with blizzard-like winds that could create total whiteout conditions, many counties across Central New York are warning against unnecessary travel. This includes Oneida and Lewis County.

The warning expires 6am Wednesday morning.

Upstate Hamlet Could Break Total Snowfall Record

With areas around Tug Hill slated to see another 3 feet of snow, one tiny town of about 350 people has already been buried under 25 feet of snow this winter.

Record Snowstorm Pummels Buffalo John Normile/Getty Images loading...

Ray Stagich of the Weather Channel confirmed reports that the Hamlet of Pinckney, which abuts Tug Hill State Forest, has seen roughly 300 inches of snow so far this season.

He says the Tug Hill area has been repeatedly slammed by lake effect snow and the pattern doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

This comes just 2 weeks after the Town of Redfield confirmed it saw over 200 inches of snow, or 16 feet, for the first time in many years.

That means parts in the Tug Hill area has seen about 50 inches of new snow every week since crossing that milestone.

The numbers are not "official," Stagich added, but he says the "numbers are likely accurate or pretty darn close!"

Will This Be a Record Year for Snow?

While 300 inches of snow is a daunting number, Tug Hill still has ways to go before it touches a record set almost 20 years ago.

Record Snowstorm Pummels Buffalo Photo Credit - John Normile / Getty Images loading...

Back in the winter 1996-1997 season, the area recorded a whopping 424.5 inches of snow.

While Pickney and Redfield need to see about 125 inches of more snow by the end of the season to break the record, it could be done based on how much snow the area saw during the first weeks of February.

As for what the weather holds for us in the future, Stagich told WIBX, "We still got the rest of February, and we can get some big storms in March, too. I don't see too much changing at least over the next 5 days."

A Safety Warning to Homeowners

Residents across CNY and beyond are urged to clear accumulating snow off their roofs due to the elevated threat of structural collapse.

Record Snowstorm Pummels Buffalo Getty Images loading...

Stagich said the ongoing possibility of heavy snow and strong winds increases the odds of more roofs in the area collapsing if they aren't cleared off soon.

"Now within that snow pack, there's all that water, and that's just going to continue to weigh down [on a building] as more snow is thrown on top of it," he said. "It's going to be a mess."

Traveler's Insurance recommends hiring professional workers to remove snow from your roof because it can be a dangerous job.

That all being said: sick of winter yet? Unfortunately, it doesn't appear to be tired of us just yet.

480246121 Photo Credit - federicofoto/Thinkstock loading...

The good news is, spring is officially 31 days away! At least we can mark that on our calendars.

5 Snowiest Days In New York State History Here are the Top 5 snowiest days in New York State history. Gallery Credit: Dave fields

Get our free mobile app

Upstate, NY Snowfall Estimates For Sat, Feb 15 - Sun, Feb. 16 UPDATED 7:14 am 2/24/25

The National Weather Service (NWS) has revealed new snowfall estimates for our next round of winter storms from Saturday, February 15th into Sunday. Up to 7 inches of snow is expected in the great Albany area, with higher snowfall totals up to a foot or more in areas north and west of the Capital Region and in Central New York. Here are the latest snowfall predictions by city and town from the NWS: Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff