Looks like this year's hurricane season will be another doozy.

June marks the official start of the hurricane season, which will last for the next six months.

According to The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, hurricane activity will be up in 2025.

Above-Average Hurricane Season in Store for America

On average, America documents 14 named storms. Of these storms, about seven go on to become hurricanes with three of them developing into major systems with winds exceeding 111 miles per hour.

NOAA's National Hurricane Center says 2025 will be on the active side.

The administration expects to see 13 to 19 named storms develop. Of that number, six to 10 will become hurricanes while 3 to five of them will be major problems.

This is on par with what WESH suggested in Florida in March.

NOAA will re-issue its outlook sometime in August, which is when hurricane season typically hits its peak.

As of this latest report, this year will be a little less active than the 2024 season that saw 18 named storms. Of that number, 5 went on to make landfall: Beryl, Debby, Francine, Helene and Milton.

Helene and Milton, which reached category 4 and 3 strength, respectively, caused about $100 billion in damage.

The 2025 Hurricane Names

The World Meteorological Organization rotates a list of names over six years and retires those connected with a storm that caused significant damage.

The names for this year are as follows:

Dexter is a new name that replaced Dorian, the 2018 storm that battered the Bahamas in 2019.

In 2024, the names Beryl, Helene, and Milton were retired due to the damage caused.

