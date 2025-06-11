If you waited to snag your racing bib for the Boilermaker Road Race, you're out of luck.

The Boilermaker is one of the most famous races in the world, dubbed "America's Best 15K Road Race," and takes place right here in Utica.

The annual event, set for July 13 this year, attracts people across the globe because of it unique course and even more incredible post race party at F.X. Matt Brewery in Utica.

Boilermaker President Mark Donovan celebrated the happy news and thanked "Boilermaker Nation for their unwavering support" in filling up the race a month before the big day.

Some Chances to Still Run in the Boilermaker

The first thing people who were planning to run the 15K race is to join the Boilermaker waitlist.

"There is no fee or obligation to join the waitlist, and it’s beneficial to do so quickly," said Donovan.

When a spot opens up, the individual at the top of the waitlist will receive an email and have 48 hours to respond. If they miss this window, they will go to the end of the list. Spots may become available as participants' schedules shift or due to injuries.

There are also opportunities to run via the Charity Bib program, where runners raise funds for local charities in exchange for running in the race.

Organizations with charity bibs this year include:

HumaneCNY

On My Team16

United Way of the Mohawk Valley

Young Scholars

Best Buddies in New York

The Parkinson's Foundation

Project Purple

Those who raise at least $500 for any of these organizations will be awarded a 15K race bib. About 30 Charity Bibs are available.

Check with Boilermaker.com for more information.

Boilermaker 5K Race About to Sell Out

The window is closing for another major Boilermaker event - the 5K run that kicks off before the main event.

Donovan said there are a few hundred racing bibs left and he expects them to sell out quickly.

The 15K Boilermaker Road Race is presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield while the 5K Road Race is presented by Utica National.

To learn more about these events or sign up for other opportunities, visit Boilermaker.com now.

