The holiday season is upon us, and nothing captures the festive spirit quite like timeless Christmas movies, and TV specials. These beloved traditions have become a cherished part of our celebrations, uniting families and friends in the warmth and joy of the season. Here, we dive into America’s all-time top Christmas movies, and TV specials, based on their enduring popularity airplay, sales and impact.

America’s All-Time Top 10 Christmas Movies

1. It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

◦Directed by Frank Capra, this heartwarming classic follows George Bailey as he discovers the true meaning of life and community with the help of an angel.

2. Home Alone (1990)

◦A comedic masterpiece starring Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, who defends his home from bumbling burglars during the holidays.

3A Christmas Story (1983)

◦Ralphie’s quest for a Red Ryder BB gun is a nostalgic trip into childhood Christmases, filled with humor and heartfelt moments.

4. Elf (2003)

◦Will Ferrell’s portrayal of Buddy the Elf brings laughs and holiday cheer as he navigates life in New York City.

5. The Polar Express (2004)

◦A visually stunning animated film about a magical train ride to the North Pole, celebrating the wonder of believing.

6. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

◦Chevy Chase stars in this hilarious tale of holiday mishaps and family chaos.

7. Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

◦A touching story about a department store Santa who claims to be the real Kris Kringle.

8. Scrooged (1988)

◦Bill Murray’s modern retelling of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol delivers humor and heart.

9. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

◦Tim Burton’s darkly whimsical tale blends Halloween and Christmas in a unique and memorable way.

10. Love Actually (2003)

•A romantic comedy interweaving multiple stories, capturing the love and spirit of the holidays.

Meanwhile, some of the holiday television specials have been so epic, they're even more popular than the big movies.

America’s All-Time Top 10 Christmas TV Specials

1. A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

◦This timeless Peanuts special explores the true meaning of Christmas with humor and charm.

2. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)

◦A stop-motion classic that tells the story of Rudolph and his journey to save Christmas.

3. How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966)

◦Dr. Seuss’s Grinch learns the power of love and kindness in this beloved animated special.

4. Frosty the Snowman (1969)

◦The tale of a magical snowman who comes to life and the friends who try to save him.

5. The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974)

◦A quirky, musical special featuring the Heat Miser and Snow Miser, packed with holiday fun.

6. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (1970)

◦The origin story of Santa Claus told through delightful stop-motion animation.

7. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

◦A poignant story of a boy’s gift to the newborn Jesus, filled with heartfelt lessons.

8. Mickey’s Christmas Carol (1983)

◦Disney’s animated retelling of Dickens’ classic with Mickey and friends.

9. The Snowman (1982)

◦A beautifully animated and wordless tale of a boy’s magical adventure with a snowman.

10. Olive, the Other Reindeer (1999)

◦A quirky and fun story of a dog who believes she’s destined to join Santa’s reindeer team.

These movies and TV specials have stood the test of time, becoming integral to how we celebrate Christmas. Whether it’s gathering around the TV for a cherished classic or singing along to a favorite carol, these pieces of holiday culture remind us of the joy, love, and magic of the season.

What are your favorites from this list? Let us know how you celebrate with these timeless treasures!

