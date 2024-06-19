2024 Boilermaker Post-Race Party National Anthem Singer Named

The Boilermaker and WIBX has selected a Rome man to sing in front of thousands of people at the 2024 Post Race Party. Cameron Stewart was one of several people at Babes in North Utica, who braved 90-plus degree temperatures Tuesday evening competing to win the right to sing the Star Spangled Banner following Utica's big race on Sunday, July 14th.

Stewart said he works in real estate by day, but loves to sing recreationally and is looking forward to singing the nation's anthem in front of a crowd that usually comes close to, or surpasses some 40,000 spectators and runners every year.

Bill Keeler, Cameron Stewart. Photo by Megan Stone Bill Keeler, Cameron Stewart. Photo by Megan Stone loading...

About 50 people gathered outside Babe's at Harbor Point in North Utica on Tuesday to support those competing for the right to sing.

While Stewart will sing at the annual post race party this year, a handful of others who competed will be offered opportunities to sing the national anthem at Boilermaker events like the Kids Run, the 5K Race, and the Boilermaker starting line.

Here are the finalists at this year's anthem competition who all performed tremendously well, one of the more difficult songs to sing acapella.

Rae Bleu

Kya Shevalier

Mandy Casaletta

Meaghan Williams

Dave Olney

Cameron Stewart

The anthem is normally sung and then completed just as the traditional military flyover thunders across the sky in the back lot of the F.X. Matt Brewery in Utica. There's no confirmation yet if the military will be able to provide a flyover at the conclusion of this year's race.

