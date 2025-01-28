If a buyer isn't found by February 15, two beloved stores in Central New York will close for good.

The neon lights that illuminate one of the most historic greens in the Mohawk Valley could soon go dark.

Within the first week of 2025, Central New York was told to say goodbye to several beloved businesses, like Smoking Guns Saloon in New Hartford and The Inn Between in Camillus.

Several national chains like Macy's, Joann Fabrics, GameStop announced they, too, were shutting down area locations this month.

The bad news continues with one of the area's most unique businesses announcing massive changes.

The Rainbow Cupboard and Dreamy's Candy, which run a joint location at the historic Village Green in Clinton, revealed it was "time to start a new phase."

The store sells a wide variety of exotic plants and mouth-watering candies like chocolates, melts, and other sweets.

Since opening their doors and combining into one location last year, the stores have been serving as a combined beacon of all things cozy and delicious.

Residents would visit the store to ogle the vast collection of succulents, grab a tasty bite of chocolate, and shoot the breeze with friendly staff within the colorfully painted walls.

Now, this unique oasis is in danger of becoming the latest business tp close in the region.

The company announced on Instagram, "Rainbow Cupboard is officially up for sale. If we don’t receive any interest by February 15, our final days before closing will be February 16- February 28."

Amity Messett, one of the four owners, spoke with WIBX about why now was the right time to say goodbye.

She explained all the owners are parents of growing children.

We want to spend more time as a family, relaxing, working on some family and individual goals. We don't want to look back 4 years from now and say we didn't have enough time as a family.



Rainbow Cupboard started in 2020 as an Etsy shop, Messett explained, and became wildly popular. The business soon expanded into local farmers markets until a physical location was needed on 4 College Street in Clinton due to them "bursting at the seams with plants."

"Dreamy's opened November 11, 2022 after we decided Clinton would be the perfect spot for a candy shop. We felt like the two shops could be assets to the community and other retail shops there," she reminisced.

Messett is optimistic a buyer will come forward and keep the cherished store open for all.

"We already have a few customers interested [in buying it,'" she said. "I do feel like it's a beautiful brand, and a very unique opportunity. There really isn't anything like Rainbow Cupboard X Dreamy's anywhere, especially with such a strong online and local customer base."

Response to the sale have been intense, Messett continued, adding, "Most messages have been asking if there is a way we could stay as the owners, but also offers to work or volunteer at the shop."

"It's hard to read the messages," she continued, "but it's amazing that people loved Rainbow and Dreamy's so much. It's very humbling."

Messett said she and her team will miss their customers most as well as the hustle that comes around the holidays. "It was never about profit and loss, but more of a gaining of human connection and that's the most beautiful part," she explained, adding it was always a personal goal to have every customer leave the shop with a smile.

Those interested in acquiring the store can directly message the business or respond in the comments of their social media announcement.

Here's to hoping the store can continue bringing more happy memories and decadent sweets to the Mohawk Valley.

