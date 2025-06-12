Great news for those who've been waiting for a spectacular aurora borealis like what we saw in May 2024.



Remember when the northern lights practically blanketed the entire United States?

The Aurora Borealis, Or Northern Lights, Visible From Large Swath Of North America

It was the strongest auroral activity in 20 years, and even people in the Florida Keys reported seeing the shimmering colors.

What if that could happen again?

According to the University of Alaska Fairbanks, that is a strong possibility on two separate nights later this month.

Extreme Auroral Activity Expected in Less than Two Weeks

Based on UAF's 27-day northern lights forecast, a surge of auroral activity is expected on Saturday, June 14, and Wednesday, June 25.

"If skies are clear, highly active auroral displays may be visible overhead," it predicted, saying the lights may reach as far south as Annapolis, Maryland, on both occasions.

The Aurora Borealis, Or Northern Lights, Visible From Large Swath Of North America

Both days have anticipated high(+) activity that puts geomagnetic activity at KP6, which is classified as a geomagnetic storm.

The moon will be full on June 14, which could work in our favor if the auroral display is strong.

According to Greatland Adventures, a full moon can help the naked eye better detect the true colors of the aurora. But, if the northern lights are weak, the moon's light could interfere.

The outlet added, "Landscape photography and videography are enhanced during this phase due to the extra ambient light from the Moon."

The moon will be in a waning crescent on June 25, so if auroral activity is weak, we will have a better chance of seeing something special.

However, much like what happened in May 2024, our ability to see the aurora borealis depends on Mother Nature.

UK Daily Life 2024

The National Weather Service is currently predicting rain and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday night.

Which seems to be on par from what we've come to expect, since Upstate New York hasn't enjoyed a clear and sunny weekend since October 20.

It's still too far out to confidently predict the weather on June 25, but here's to hoping we won't run into any cloud cover.

Northern Lights Shine Over the Hudson Valley On Thursday the Hudson Valley was treated to a rare visit from the Aurora Borealis.