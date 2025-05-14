It's the end of an era for a salon that's made its clientele feel beautiful since 2013.

The Mohawk Valley's business scene is shrinking once again and residents aren't happy.

Recent hits to the community include losing every Rite Aid in Central New York and the Jack Boynton Community Pool in Clinton, which had been going strong for 60 years.

Now, a place that has helped residents get ready for school photos, proms, weddings and more is saying goodbye after a 12-year run.

Hair Salon Closing in Whitesboro, Selling All Equipment

All About Hair, which is nestled within the Colonial Plaza in Whitesboro, will go out of business in 2 weeks. Although no reason was given for the closure, the team said they are "saddened" by the decision.

Their last day of operation will be May 31st.

With their closing date fast approaching, the salon is focusing on clearing out the store. Everything, including its state of the art equipment, is up for grabs.

The salon also recently dropped prices in order to clear out its inventory.

Goodbye to a 12-Year Staple

Aside from providing cuts, colors, and waxing since 2013, the salon also specialized in wigs and hair pieces for women, children, and men. Other services included facials, doing makeup, and dermaplaning.

It also assisted several customers in donating their hair to charities like Wigs for Kids or Locks of Love.

No request seemed too out of the ordinary, with the salon recently highlighting how they transformed one of their client's hair into a Christmas bonanza.

All About Hair will soon join a growing list of local businesses that have ceased operations in 2025. Check out all the stores and restaurants that we lost within the first 5 months of the year.

