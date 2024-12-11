These 10 Cities Are the “Cheapest” Places to Live in New York State
Living in New York can be pretty pricey, but there are several cities in the Mohawk Valley that are among the most affordable places to call home.
A recent report from Zillow says the average home value in New York is around $482,742. That's an almost 7% increase from last year.
The housing market is on a hot streak and prices have skyrocketed since 2022. This, unfortunately, is starting to price even more people out of owning a home.
Read More: New York Ranks Dead Last for Affordability
Thankfully, there are still pockets within the state that are much more gentle on the wallet.
A report from Houzeo compared average home values across the state and identified the top 10 cheapest cities. All have home values at or below the $300,000 mark.
Several of them are right here in Central New York!
See The 10 Cheapest Places To Live In New York State [RANKED]
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff
It was a welcome sight to see Oneida, Utica, and Syracuse on the list.
The report found Oneida to be one of the best places for retirees to live due to having lower utility bills and grocery prices.
According to Houzeo, grocery costs are 2.2% lower than the national average, while utilities are roughly 1.3 percent lower.
Meanwhile, Syracuse was found to have some of the best transportation costs in the country. The study found it costs 14.7% less than the national average.
As for Utica, rentals here are about $880 less than the national average and food expenses for one cost about $579 a month.
While the latter seems pretty steep, it's still one of the lowest costs nationwide - if you can believe it.
Do you agree that Central New York is home to 3 of the most affordable cities in the state? Let us know by giving us a shout with the station app below.
The Top 10 Fastest Growing Cities in New York State
Gallery Credit: Megan
The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in New York for 2024
Gallery Credit: Megan
Watch out for These 7 Creatures That Can Hide in Your Car in New York
Gallery Credit: Megan