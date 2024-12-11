Living in New York can be pretty pricey, but there are several cities in the Mohawk Valley that are among the most affordable places to call home.

A recent report from Zillow says the average home value in New York is around $482,742. That's an almost 7% increase from last year.

6-27-housing-turk_stock_photographer-Getty 6-27-housing-turk_stock_photographer-Getty loading...

The housing market is on a hot streak and prices have skyrocketed since 2022. This, unfortunately, is starting to price even more people out of owning a home.

Read More: New York Ranks Dead Last for Affordability

Thankfully, there are still pockets within the state that are much more gentle on the wallet.

A report from Houzeo compared average home values across the state and identified the top 10 cheapest cities. All have home values at or below the $300,000 mark.

Several of them are right here in Central New York!

See The 10 Cheapest Places To Live In New York State [RANKED] Looking to reduce your overall cost of living without leaving the state of New York? The real estate experts at Houzeo have crunched the data and determined the 10 cheapest New York cities and towns to call home.. Houzeo formulated this list based on the data points for each town listed below including median home values and rents, average household income, population, and cost of living versus the national average. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

It was a welcome sight to see Oneida, Utica, and Syracuse on the list.

The report found Oneida to be one of the best places for retirees to live due to having lower utility bills and grocery prices.

According to Houzeo, grocery costs are 2.2% lower than the national average, while utilities are roughly 1.3 percent lower.

U.S. Consumer Inflation Numbers Reach A 40-Year High Spencer Platt/Getty Images loading...

Meanwhile, Syracuse was found to have some of the best transportation costs in the country. The study found it costs 14.7% less than the national average.

As for Utica, rentals here are about $880 less than the national average and food expenses for one cost about $579 a month.

While the latter seems pretty steep, it's still one of the lowest costs nationwide - if you can believe it.

Do you agree that Central New York is home to 3 of the most affordable cities in the state? Let us know by giving us a shout with the station app below.

Get our free mobile app

The Top 10 Fastest Growing Cities in New York State Another year means another round of residents either moving to or leaving the state. While New York is seeing quite a few people flee the state, the majority of them appear to be leaving New York City.

report from the New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli found NYC's population shrank by 5 percent since 2021.

The report also found that some of those city-dwellers relocated to towns just outside the Big Apple, which seems to be backed up by the latest Census data. In fact, 9 of the 10 cities with the fastest growing populations are within driving distance to NYC. Gallery Credit: Megan

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in New York for 2024 The National Insurance Crime Bureau recently ranked the states with the worst vehicle theft problems and said New York placed seventh highest overall. Vehicle thefts hit a record high in 2023 and the pace isn't slowing down in 2024.

According to the NICB, these are the vehicles thieves in New York are going after the most. Gallery Credit: Megan