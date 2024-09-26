New York is home to some of the best liberal arts colleges in the country.

A new U.S. News & World Report updated the annual ranking of the top colleges in the country and had great things to say about our state schools.

This list is separate from the outlet's ranking of the top universities in America, which we have already covered HERE.

While they may seem similar, colleges differ from universities because they focus more on undergraduate education and offer 2-year programs, known as associate's degrees.

Universities are often larger than colleges and mostly offer 4-year degrees and let students pursue graduate programs and research opportunities. They also may have specialized schools under their "umbrella," like a dedicated business or medical school.

That's why U.S. News ranks both independently.

For those curious to see New York's best college, here's the official list of the top 10.

United States Military Academy at West Point was the only New York institution to make the top 10 this year.

While it's the 8th best college in the country, it was also crowned the #2 top public school in America!

For those interested in the colleges U.S. News says are America's top 10 this year, here's the official ranking.

Williams College - Williamstown, MA Amherst College - Amherst, MA Swarthmore College - Swarthmore, PA United States Naval Academy - Annapolis, MD Bowdoin College - Brunswick, ME Pomona College - Claremont, CA Wellesley College - Wellesley, MA (TIE) Carleton College - Northfield, MN | Claremont McKenna College - Claremont, CA | United States Air Force Academy - USAF Academy, CO | United States Military Academy at West Point - West Point, NY

U.S. News doesn't count the subsequent numbers that follow a tie, so the list resumes at #12.

Had the study resumed with numbers 9 and 10 after the four-way tie, Harvey Mudd College in Claremont, CA, and Vassar College in Poughkeepsie would have rounded out the top 10.

Read More: These Are the Top 10 Best Universities in New York

Some of you may wonder how U.S. News ranks all the nation's colleges and universities every year.

The outlet actually revealed their secret formula to show just how much data goes into determining a school's status.

The report weighs institutions based on categories like graduation rates, first year retention rates, graduation rate performances, faculty salaries, student-faculty ratio, peer assessment, and more.

This year, the formula removed 2 categories: First-generation graduation rates and first-generation graduation rate performance.

When applying for colleges, did you use U.S. News' ranking at all to determine your best options? What was the deciding factor in committing to your college or university?

