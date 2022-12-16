Weather Channel’s Paul Goodloe Visits Utica Ahead of “Storm”

A "significant snow storm" was expected to make it's way across the Mohawk Valley and Central New York. But, was it a fluke?

A storm packing heavy, accumulating snow was forecasted for Thursday through Saturday morning, with additional snow showers possibly through the weekend. The National Weather Service has Central New York under a Winter Storm Warning through Saturday morning, with snow total between 8-16 inches expected. High snowfall amounts are also possible in higher elevations.

In fact, according to WKTV, the Weather Channel's Paul Goodloe did his nightly weather broadcast from Utica, New York. This led many in the area to think that we would get slammed with snow.

So, will we actually see that, or will it just continue to be rain?

According to the NWS, it's possible that we won't see much today.

Upcoming Forecast:

Friday Rain and snow showers, becoming all rain after 4pm. High near 37. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night Snow showers, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all snow after 1am. Low around 30.

Saturday A chance of snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10am and 1pm, then a chance of snow showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Saturday Night A chance of flurries. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23

Sunday A chance of flurries before 1pm, then a chance of snow showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Sunday Night Snow showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

There are multiple school closings, delays and changes to some business operations. You can view those here.

