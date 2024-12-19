Winning $18,000 TAKE 5 Ticket Sold In Upstate New York

Someone in Upstate New York is now $18,000 richer just in time for Christmas.

A winning ticket for the TAKE 5 midday drawing on Wednesday December 19th was sold in Rochester. This ticket was sold at TOPS MARKETS #401, located at 450 West Ave in Rochester. The ticket was valued at $18,758. The winning numbers that won it were:

9, 11, 14, 16, and 31

Congrats to this lucky winner. Just in time for the holidays, use the money well and feel free to share with your local friends.

Winning Continues In CNY

One New York resident is now much richer after winning a thousand dollars a day with Cash 4 Life. A first prize winner was announced for the November 20th drawing for Cash 4 Life. They now win the 1st place prize of $1,000 a day for life. The winning ticket sold in Westchester:

618 COLUMBUS AVENUE STATIONARY, 618 COLUMBUS AVE , THORNWOOD"

The winning numbers were 27, 28, 38, 39, 55, 01.

Don't Fall For Lottery Scams

There are several lottery scams you should be aware of. They have different names but all have the same intent - promising big prizes in official-looking emails or texts if certain fees are paid.

There is no “Mega Millions sweepstake international lottery program,” no “Mega Million Jackpot Winners List,” and no “Mega Millions International Lottery.”

The only way to win a lottery jackpot is to buy a ticket and match some or all of the winning numbers. And winners never have to pay any fees to claim a real lottery prize. If you are asked to pay money, it is a scam. See photos of this scam online here.

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.

December 2024 New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted many different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on December 1st 2024, as we publish this article. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler