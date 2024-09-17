America’s Favorite Game Is Coming To Central New York

If you've always wanted to spin that wheel, now may be your time in Central New York. America's favorite game show is coming on October 6th.

America's game, Wheel of Fortune LIVE, is coming to The Showroom at Turning Stone on Sunday, October 6th for shows at 3:00PM and 8:00PM. Both shows will be hosted by TV personality, Bob Goen. Does that name sound familiar? It should:

The fourth and final daytime host of Wheel of Fortune from 1989-91, Goen is also known for his work on Entertainment Tonight, Family Feud, The Price Is Right and more. Goen will host alongside the talented Cody Dove as the Co-Host and announcer.

Tickets range in price between $49 - $200. You can learn more online here.

How Do You Get Selected To Play?

Contestants are randomly selected from the audience to join onstage for a chance to spin a replica of the iconic Wheel, solve puzzles and win prizes like trips to Paris and Hawaii. Also, some big money is up for grabs too including up to $10,000 in cash.

All ticketed guests receive exclusive access to their Constant Applications submitted to the casting producers of TV's Wheel of Fortune… a one-of-a-kind opportunity for everyone who has ever dreamed of being a contestant on the television version of the show."

The biggest party in Central New York is happening on Sunday October 6th for shows at 3:00PM and 8:00PM. Make your plans with your friends and family now. Spin the wheel and make some major cash. It'll help pay for the holidays coming up.

