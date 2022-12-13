The former Moe's location in North Utica has been sitting vacant for a while now, and rumors have been circulating for months that a new tenant was in the works.

It seems now that we have an official answer - who will be moving into that spot?

A sign was put up outside of the business that confirmed a chain restaurant will be taking over. It's called Tai Chi Bubble Tea.

Tai Chi Bubble Tea first opened a location in 2015 and have been growing across the country, including several locations in Upstate New York.

We hope to bring the best bubble tea, healthy poke bowl, and tasty ramen to people from all over the world. In the meanwhile, we strive to provide a place for people to connect with family and friends while enjoying the delicious drink and food.

They have a bunch of different options according to their menu: like Ramen, Sushi, Sushi Burritos, and of course, Bubble Tea.

What's Bubble Tea?

Bubble Tea (also known as pearl milk tea, boba milk tea, or simply boba) is a Taiwanese drink that was invented in Taichung in the 1980s. The tea is mixed with milk or fruits and topped off with chewy tapioca pearls.

We reached out to the folks at Tai Chi Bubble Tea to see if there was a tentative timeframe that they could share as far as an opening date goes.

We are finalizing everything now. Stay tuned for updates.

Are you excited to see a new restaurant go into that area? It's a new option that isn't offered there already, so that will be nice. Let us know your thoughts inside our station app.

