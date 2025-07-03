In Utica, we know how to do Independence Day right. Whether you're catching the city’s fireworks at Proctor Park or hosting your own backyard BBQ with sparklers for the kids, there’s one thing that never fails to impress: the colors that light up the night sky.

But have you ever looked up during a fireworks show and wondered, how does the sky explode in red, white, blue... and green?

Turns out, the answer is all about minerals.

The Science Behind Fireworks Colors

Besides being a fun fact to impress your friends during the finale, knowing what makes fireworks work is a reminder of just how intertwined our daily lives are with Earth’s natural resources. Some of these minerals are considered critical commodities, meaning they’re vital to modern life and can be difficult to source.

So the next time you see a shimmering white sparkle or a deep red bloom over the Mohawk River, you’ll know: there's real science, and some pretty rare elements behind all that beauty.

From Science to Spectacle

Whether you're watching the show at FT Proctor Park or just catching the booms from your backyard, now you know what’s behind the color: a blend of fireworks artistry and good ol’ mineral science.

